Sign In Solutions Acquires The Receptionist to Solidify Visitor Management Leadership

The move advances a deliberate strategy to unify differentiated capabilities into a comprehensive visitor management platform for enterprise and SMB organizations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, a global standard for visitor management , today announced it has acquired The Receptionist , a Denver, Colo.-based visitor management company with more than 5,500 customers in 35 countries. The acquisition further solidifies one of the world's most robust, innovative and supportive visitor management solutions.

The Receptionist is known for its Radical Support® service model that puts customers at the center of every activity. With The Receptionist's service and support best practices integrated into the Sign In Solutions and Sign In App portfolios, customers gain enhanced service along with Sign In Solutions' human-centered and intelligence-powered visitor management technology. The Receptionist's customers will now have access to the next era of workplace technology that can help them manage ongoing governance, risk-management and compliance (GRC) responsibilities while retaining the customer service to which they are accustomed.

"For several years we've been thoughtfully, deliberately building one of the industry's best AI-first visitor management systems through acquisition and innovation. By integrating The Receptionist's service model, we believe we have a complete and unrivaled solution that is redefining how people enter, move and feel inside modern workplaces," said Scott Meyer, CEO of Sign In Solutions. "Fit for any organization from small business to enterprise, our portfolio makes every workplace, school or building safer, smarter and more welcoming. In our opinion, no other visitor management option combines this level of security with an intuitive interface and experience."

"Joining the Sign In Solutions team gives us an infusion of resources to further our goals," said Andy Alsop, Founder, President and CEO of The Receptionist. "We will have greater global reach, scale and an opportunity to extend our support model to thousands of new customers, while at the same time giving our existing customers access to Sign In Solutions' superior set of visitor management capabilities. We're thrilled to join this world-class organization to continue setting a new standard of excellence in visitor management."

The modern workplace is evolving as organizations grapple with increased GRC requirements, hybrid workforces, shifting safety and security threats, and increasing overlap between physical and cyber security needs. Meanwhile, customers, employees and guests expect 21st century connectedness, and secure but frictionless interactions and experiences.

The Sign In Solutions and Sign In App platforms deliver one of the most intuitive visitor management experiences for every customer — without compromising safety or risk. Its combination of market-leading technologies, including AI-first foundations, mean that we can help virtually any organization benefit from its purpose-built solutions. From a physician's office in Austin and a major manufacturer in Seattle, to a school in London and a research facility in Sydney, Sign In Solutions has the ability to tailor its visitor management capabilities to meet an organization's unique needs. Now these customers can benefit from the best practices The Receptionist brings.

"Our strategy is grounded in consistent execution, strong service and modern technology built for the long-term," said Meyer. "Redefining the category of visitor management to upend the status quo of disappointing legacy systems has been the goal all along."

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8), and industry-leading customer service and support (The Receptionist).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 27,500 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Organizations can visit www.signinsolutions.com or www.signinapp.com to learn more.

