Sign In Solutions' Founder Hands CEO Reins to Scott Meyer, Moves Into Advisory Role

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, a global standard for visitor management , today announced the promotion of Scott Meyer to chief executive officer. Jeff Gordon, who built the company and served more than five years as CEO, will step into a new advisory role as executive chair of the board and will work closely with Meyer to transition leadership.

"We have boldly built upon our AI-first foundation and delivered a strong leader in visitor management, shaking up a stagnant industry," said Gordon. "Scott will guide Sign In Solutions' next steps, which are to further grow market share, execute the vision, and continue to innovate the differentiated solutions we've integrated."

Sign In Solutions' award-winning visitor management platform provides rigorous security and a welcoming experience to more than 22,000 customers in more than 100 countries in the aerospace and defense, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and financial services industries.

Meyer has served as Sign In Solutions' COO for almost two years, and has more than 25 years of results-driven experience in cloud-, AI- and SaaS-based technology, including president and board roles at Xenial, Stratix Corporation and Nextep Systems. He is particularly adept at building organic growth and integrating acquisitions into larger product portfolios, and at creating positive, people-first organizations in which employees are empowered and energized to deliver on behalf of customers. His approachable leadership style is rooted in listening and synthesizing multiple inputs from every level and source, ensuring customers' voices directly inform product direction, service models, operational priorities and delivery.

At Sign In Solutions, Meyer has led the development of AI-first platform innovations designed to simplify the employee and visitor journey while meeting the complex security and GRC needs of today's businesses. He has also driven growth in targeted industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, education and manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and financial services.

"Jeff reshaped the visitor management category through innovation and strategic acquisitions of leading technologies, envisioning a new way for rigorous security and intuitive experiences to co-exist," said Meyer. "As we enter this next chapter, we're excited for the future we can all build together. With our vision, strategy and operational excellence, we can extend our existing market presence further, and accelerate our penetration into new markets. I look forward to working closely with this stellar team around the world to redefine visitor management."

Sign In Solutions is the global standard for visitor management. Our unified platform integrates safety, governance, risk, and compliance with a seamless workplace experience.

Formed in 2021 with the backing of PSG Equity, Sign In Solutions combines scalable visitor management (Sign In App and SwipedOn), enterprise-grade compliance and identity verification (Traction Guest and ThreatSwitch), workplace orchestration (Pronestor), safeguarding in education (SCR Tracker), and scheduling with AI and optimization (10to8).

Together, these strengths created a single, risk-adaptive platform that eliminates silos, reduces compliance burdens, and balances security with a frictionless experience. Now, with more than 22,000 customers across 100 countries — including Fortune 500 companies in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and communications — we deliver rigorous security and a welcoming experience side by side. Secure by design. Human by nature. Visit www.signinsolutions.com to learn more.

