SignalPlus to Expand Offerings Through Deribit Integration

The integration lowers the barriers to entry and promotes crypto options trading, increasing crypto options' share of the digital asset trading Trade as Market.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalPlus, an options trading analytics tool platform, announced that it has integrated Deribit's industry-leading crypto derivatives exchange into its trading platform. Through this integration, SignalPlus users will be able to leverage Deribit's low-latency exchange infrastructure to further increase crypto options trading efficiency and convenience.

As the crypto options market continues to gain prominence, professional users are demanding a more advanced and comprehensive toolkit to service their growing option trading needs. To better address this opportunity, SignalPlus has integrated Deribit to offer users a full suite of professional trading services - pricing, volatility analytics, risk management, and direct trading access capabilities that rival the best of what Wall Street has to offer. Furthermore, users have free and uninhibited access to a rolodex of advanced modules including dynamic delta hedging, smart execution strategies, and a state-of-the-art risk management system through SignalPlus's embedded toolkit.

Existing Deribit users can register for a SignalPlus account through t.signalplus.com and bind it to their Deribit account API, while new users can also be swiftly onboarded via the SignalPlus dashboard with just a few simple clicks. Connected users can immediately utilize SignalPlus's platform to enjoy bespoke risk control, visualize data, and be supported by an enhanced trading experience to generate more alpha. Institutional users at Deribit can email [email protected] or reach out via Telegram to @SignalPlus_Official and request the institutional version of the SignalPlus platform completely free of charge.

Finally, SignalPlus will be airdropping limited-edition NFTs to early supporters. Users who sign up for SignalPlus, bind their Deribit API key, complete the signup form via the official Twitter page @SignalPlus_Web3, and complete their first transaction within the promotion period will be eligible to receive a commemorative NFT. The NFTs will offer additional benefits and rewards for holders, the specifics of which are being planned and will be announced in the near future.

"We are very proud to expand upon our offerings and integrate Deribit, a premier digital derivatives exchange with advanced technology, a highly professional team, and a reputation for excellent depth and liquidity in the industry. With this integration, we believe that we can leverage the efficient trading tools offered by SignalPlus and jointly drive the growth of crypto options. We are excited about this integration and expect exponential growth in usage and penetration in this industry in the coming years," said Chris Yu, co-founder & CEO of SignalPlus.

Luuk Strijers, Chief Commercial Officer at Deribit, commented, "Deribit's goal is to expand investor access to crypto derivatives trading in a secure, transparent and intuitive manner. By having SignalPlus integrate our platform, their user base will be able to do just this and it will also increase awareness of the true value proposition offered by crypto options. We are looking forward to working with SignalPlus to further build out our platform and make a better trading experience for all Deribit users."

About SignalPlus:

Formed in 2021, SignalPlus is a technology company looking to develop an open, accessible technology platform to democratize and empower proficient crypto options trading for users of all levels. Team's vision is to create an enterprise software solution that would translate our domain expertise into practical, programmatic software services that can be easily leveraged by the crypto industry to grow the options market in a professional and sustainable manner.

