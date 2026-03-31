SignaPay Ranked No. 123 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVING, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that SignaPay has been ranked No. 123 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list — the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest, including Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our partners and the businesses we serve," said John Martillo, CEO and Founder of SignaPay. "We're proud to be recognized on the Inc. Regionals list, but this achievement belongs just as much to our partners and merchants as it does to our team. For nearly two decades, we've focused on building real relationships, delivering consistent support, and helping businesses protect their margins and grow with confidence. That commitment continues to drive everything we do."

Between 2022 and 2024, the companies on this year's Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they had collectively added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the regional economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, can be found at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest

About SignaPay

Founded in 2006, SignaPay is a payments provider focused on delivering flexible, transparent solutions for businesses and partners. Known for its consistency and partner-first approach, the company continues to invest in more connected, intuitive tools designed to simplify payments and support long-term growth.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Learn more at www.inc.com.

Media Contact

SignaPay

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800-944-1399

SOURCE SignaPay