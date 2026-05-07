Signature Bank Named by Inc. Magazine as One of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Midwest commercial bank achieves a ranking of No. 70 on the prestigious list as it celebrates ninth consecutive year of record profitability

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Bank, one of the fastest-growing, commercial banks in the Midwest, today announced it has been ranked No. 70 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Midwest. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Midwest economy, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

"Being recognized again as one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing companies in the Midwest reflects the strength of our approach: delivering the capabilities of a large institution with the personal touch our clients value," said Mick O'Rourke, President and CEO of Signature Bank. "We focus on understanding each client's unique needs and the industries they operate in, and that continues to set us apart."

Over the past year Signature Bank has received several honors recognizing its growth and achievements. In November, the bank was named one of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker for the ninth consecutive year. In August, the bank was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for the fifth year. In July, the bank advanced to the No. 12 position on the prestigious Crain's Chicago Business 2025 list of the Largest Banks in Chicago, up from No. 15.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is celebrating 20 years as an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest growing, independently owned business bank in the Chicago-Wisconsin markets and is one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Signature Bank