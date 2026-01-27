SignatureCare Emergency Center Opens New 24-Hour Emergency Room in Frisco, TX

The new emergency room is designed to provide the Frisco, TX community with the same high-quality emergency care that all Texas SignatureCare Emergency Center locations are known for.

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center is pleased to announce the opening of a new emergency room in Frisco, TX.

Located at 16300 State Hwy 121, Frisco, TX, 75035 (Google Map), the new emergency room is staffed by experienced, board-certified emergency physicians, licensed nurses, and support staff.

Dr. Kanti Bansal, a board-certified emergency physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center, said the company's goal is to provide quality emergency care to Frisco residents, who currently lack it.

"The entire SignatureCare family is excited that we are expanding our top-rated emergency medical services to the Frisco, TX area. We believe we are one of the best, if not the best, emergency care providers, and Frisco residents will be pleased with the quality of our services.

"Our top priority has always been to serve the local community, and that is what drove us to the decision to open in this location. Like all of our emergency rooms, the new ER will provide high-quality care to Frisco-area residents and businesses," he said.

Dr Bansal said he believes Frisco residents will be pleased with the new emergency room.

"We want to make sure that from the moment patients walk into our emergency rooms, they feel welcomed. They will be greeted by our warm, friendly front desk staff upon arrival, and attended to by board-certified ER physicians and licensed ER nurses, 24 hours a day. All our physicians have the required experience to diagnose and treat most minor and major medical emergencies.

"Our emergency rooms offer patients faster and more personal service than a typical hospital emergency room, and we are conveniently open 24/7, so you can walk in anytime. We are happy to meet the emergency care needs of the Frisco community. Our emergency rooms offer patients faster and more personal service than a typical hospital emergency room," he added.

Dr. Bansal noted that all SignatureCare Emergency Center ERs are equipped with modern technologies, including CT Scans, multi-slice X-ray imaging systems, and ultrasound machines that enable its physicians to quickly diagnose and treat most minor and major medical emergencies.

SignatureCare Emergency Center is currently hiring for all positions in the new Frisco emergency center. Go to the careers page to apply today.

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers in various Texas cities, including Odessa, Killeen, Midland, Texarkana, and College Station.

SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Centers