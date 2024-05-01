Signia Announces Expansion of Successful Integrated Xperience Platform to Veterans, Active Military Members, and American Indians with Styletto IX and Insio IX Hearing Aids

Available through the VA and other government agencies, the new hearing aid form factors unleash the power of conversation while tackling the stigma long associated with wearing hearing aids.

ISELIN, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signia's all-new Styletto IX and Insio IX hearing aids are now available to military veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as well as to active military members through the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and American Indians via the Indian Health Service (IHS).

The new hearing aids are powered by Signia's groundbreaking Integrated Xperience platform, delivering powerful hearing technology in sleek, unobtrusive form factors designed to support wearers in noisy conversations while breaking down hearing aid stigma.

"We take great pride in providing our country's veterans, active military members, and American Indians with the hearing solutions they need to easily converse in group scenarios and feel confident wearing their hearing aids," said Nicolai Boeegh, Vice President of Signia U.S. "Signia has made significant investments over the past year to ensure that hearing aid wearers supported by government services have the newest and most innovative hearing care technology available to them."

The ultra-slim Signia Styletto IX hearing aid is the world's slimmest and most advanced Slim Receiver-in-Canal (Slim-RIC) hearing aid. It has a sleek, stylish, and comfortable design with a battery that can last a full day with up to 20 hours of runtime. Styletto IX features Signia's RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution – the world's first hearing technology capable of analyzing, augmenting, and adapting to the location of multiple conversation partners.

Through the Integrated Xperience platform, Styletto IX and Insio IX leverage insights into the changing positions of speakers to ensure uninterrupted engagement in even the most noisy, immersive environments – creating more engaging conversations that allow wearer's to truly contribute and ultimately enjoy a more rich and meaningful life.

The Insio IX Invisible-in-the-Canal (IIC) and Completely-in-the-Canal (CIC) hearing aids are engineered for conversations and designed for both first time and experienced hearing aid wearers with mild to moderate hearing loss who are active in their personal and professional lives. They are Signia's smallest and most discreet custom devices ever and offer the best speech clarity in noise for one-microphone devices. They are the only custom one-mic devices with directionality.

The two new form factors are joined on the platform by Pure Charge&Go IX Receiver-in-Canal (RIC), the first Integrated Xperience hearing aid available through the VA and other government agencies.

For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and currently available hearing aid models, click here. For a demo video of how Integrated Xperience works, click here .

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

SOURCE Signia