Signia Integrated Xperience (IX) Hearing Aids Enhance Family Communication and Music Clarity for Esteemed Composer Evan Solot

The groundbreaking Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids enable more meaningful conversation with family and loved ones, exceeding the expectations of Evan's discerning ears.

ISELIN, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By any standard, Evan Solot's musical career has been remarkable for its diversity and longevity. As a composer and arranger for over five decades, his works have been performed by a star-studded list of jazz and pop musicians, including Mel Torme, Dionne Warwick, and Bette Midler. As a former trumpet player, he has performed in more than 50 Broadway shows and toured with Midler, Burt Bacharach, Frank Sinatra, and Lou Rawls.

Solot's high level of musical excellence requires not just extraordinary talent, but a keen sense of hearing. "I need to hear music exactly as it is: the highs, the lows, and everything in between," he explained.

About 20 years ago, Solot noticed that his hearing was beginning to decline, which he knew could diminish the quality of his life's work. In addition, his hearing loss prevented him from participating fully in conversations, impacting his ability to interact with friends, family and loved ones – particularly in busy social settings and at important family gatherings.

It became clear he needed additional support when he and his wife hosted a potluck meal at their summer home. "There were about twenty of us, and with everyone talking, along with the poor acoustics of the room, I couldn't hear a family member sitting right next to me. I just nodded and smiled."

A Step Above: Finding the Right Fit

Meeting his extremely high standards for clearly hearing music and interacting naturally in conversation on a day-to-day basis was a challenge. Solot tried numerous hearing aid brands and models with varying degrees of frustration. While he experienced incremental improvements with each one, he always felt something was lacking. That perspective changed when he began wearing Signia Pure Charge&Go IX receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) hearing aids.

"I was thrilled, absolutely flabbergasted! I didn't know what I was missing – with Pure Charge&Go IX, it's not just about the volume," he exclaimed. "They're customized for my unique hearing loss, and I can hear the full range of music in all its richness – something I wasn't sure I'd ever be able to do again."

Solot also experienced a substantial upgrade in his ability to discern speech in noisy group settings thanks to Signia's Integrated Xperience (IX) technology platform – the first hearing aid platform capable of pinpointing multiple conversation partners in real time to deliver unprecedented sound clarity and definition for hearing aid wearers in multi-speaker scenarios. The platform features the new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments, and adapts in real time to ensure optimal auditory perception of dynamic noisy conversations.

Unlocking the Power of Conversation in Familial Relationships

Untreated hearing loss can be a key barrier to cultivating closer familial relationships, causing conversational frustration and even social isolation or withdrawal.

"Previously hearing in noisy environments was a constant struggle for me. It impacted not only my ability to work and socialize, but also to communicate effectively with my family," Evan continued.

Beyond the studio, Signia's Integrated Xperience empowers Evan to fully participate in every conversation with his wife, friends and extended family. As a result, Evan is more connected with his family and fulfilled in his conversations than ever before.

"I used to think my hearing loss was an individual challenge, but it created unique struggles for my loved ones too. Now we have a solution that helps me and everyone around me," said Solot. "Now, whether my wife and I are out to dinner at our favorite restaurant, just the two of us, or hosting a crowd at home, I feel more able and confident than ever listening, engaging, and contributing to conversations."

Above all, Signia hearing aids have empowered Solot, both professionally and personally, while enriching his life. He's able to hear conversations in the most challenging environments, not to mention a full spectrum of music and even sounds he didn't realize he was missing, such as the gentle crunch of leaves underfoot on an autumn day.

"I liken it to being in the Wizard of Oz and opening the door from a black-and-white world to one where everything is in color," he said, adding: "I'm hearing better than I could have ever imagined."

