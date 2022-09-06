Signia Launches Styletto AX, a Breakthrough Hearing Aid That Features An Award-Winning Form-Factor and New Augmented Xperience (AX) Platform Capabilities That Further Optimize Health & Wellness

Signia AX platform updates include My WellBeing and CallControl, which – together – help consumers improve their overall health & wellness and encourage more active lifestyles.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its mission to provide consumers with best-in-class hearing aid technology in sleek and modern form-factors, hearing aid innovator Signia today launched Styletto AX, a new hearing aid featuring two new capabilities for its Augmented Xperience (AX) platform – My WellBeing and CallControl. These new features help consumers lead healthier lifestyles through dramatically enhanced hearing and overall wellness.

First introduced in 2018, Signia's Styletto is the world's first Slim Receiver-in-Canal (SLIM-RIC) hearing aid that features a slim and stylish design that breaks down stigma. Attractive and comfortable, Styletto AX is preferred by 8 out of 10 wearers, and its 12 unique color combinations make it one of the most fashionable hearing aids on the market.1 In addition, for the first time, people with single-sided deafness can be fit with the Styletto form-factor, via the CROS Styletto AX.

"Today's hearing aid wearers increasingly demand both cutting-edge functionality and premium, stylish design," said Jennifer Wright, AuD, Vice President of Marketing at Signia. "Styletto AX delivers on this demand by combining world's first technologies that optimize both hearing performance and general health & wellness, packaged in an ultra-thin, highly attractive form-factor. Premium performance, functionality, and design represent the future of hearing aids – and Styletto AX is delivering on that future today."

Boasting up to 20 hours of runtime per charge, Styletto AX features a pocket-size charging case that charges the hearing aids wirelessly for up to four additional days, making the process extremely convenient and discreet. Wearers can charge their hearing aids anywhere, at home or on-the-go.

Introducing My WellBeing and CallControl to the AX Platform

Hearing aids on the Signia AX platform now benefit from My WellBeing, a new capability that goes beyond better hearing to empower consumers to stay healthy in mind and body. Wearers who enable the function within the Signia app can actively track their level of social engagement (My Conversations), how consistently they are wearing their hearing aids (My WearTime), how many steps they've taken (My Steps) and level of physical activity (My Activity).

Consumers can use this information to enhance their lifestyles in ways that can improve their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. My WellBeing also encourages consistent hearing aid use by bringing awareness to just how significant healthy hearing is to maintaining overall health and wellness.

CallControl allows Signia AX hearing aid wearers to operate the Signia HandsFree feature with their iPhone or iPad. This solution grants the freedom to participate in other activities while taking phone calls hands-free via Bluetooth®. CallControl also utilizes the patented dual processing technology of Signia AX to reduce background noise during phone conversations to provide better clarity and intelligibility in noisy scenarios.

The Technology Powering Styletto AX

Styletto AX joins the growing line-up of hearing aids built on Signia's industry-leading AX platform, which utilizes groundbreaking Augmented Focus™ technology to process speech and background noise separately — offering outstanding speech clarity in a fully immersive soundscape.

Featuring state-of-the-art Bluetooth connectivity, Styletto AX allows wearers to connect to their Android or iOS device to stream phone calls, music, and TV audio in high-quality digital sound to their hearing aids. Additionally, the Signia app leverages artificial intelligence to adapt the hearing aids to their acoustic surroundings. Users can select what types of sounds they want their hearing aids to focus on, and the Signia Assistant learns their preferences over time to automatically tune the hearing aids.

"Signia is proud to offer consumers a pioneering hearing aid that intelligently blends performance, functionality, and design," concluded Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "Styletto AX builds on our company's legacy launching world's first technologies in stylish, modern form-factors that consumers will be proud to wear."

For more information about Signia Styletto AX, visit here . For the press kit, click here .

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

Media Contact:

Dan Griffin

Griffin360

+1 845 536 2200

[email protected]

1 Hakvoort, C. & Burton, P.: Increasing Style, Reducing Stigma: The Styletto Solution (Signia Backgrounder, 2018)

SOURCE Signia