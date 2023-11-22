Signia Silk Charge&Go IX Hearing Aid is Selected as a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree

Silk Charge&Go IX, Signia's all-new hearing aid that substantially improves conversational ability for wearers in group conversations, is recognized as a top performing product in the Wearable Technologies category of this year's CES Innovation Awards.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia has been named a Best of Innovation honoree in the 2024 CES Innovation Awards for its Signia Silk Charge&Go IX hearing aid, which provides unprecedented sound clarity and definition for wearers in noisy group conversations – even when the wearer or speakers are in motion. The recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative hearing technology to all hearing aid wearers in every scenario.

The CES Innovation Awards recognize brands that drive innovation with outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across technology verticals. The new Signia Silk Charge&Go IX hearing aid – one of two hearing aids to debut Signia's industry-leading Integrated Xperience (IX) technology in September 2023 – was recognized in the Wearable Technologies category.

"We're thrilled to be named as a Best of Innovation honoree in a consumer technology award program as prestigious as the CES Innovation Awards," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "The recognition validates Signia's steadfast commitment to deliver solutions that enable wearers to flourish in all social environments. Silk Charge&Go IX tackles the previously unaddressed challenge of hearing in noise, enabling seamless conversation and socializing for wearers."

Group conversations in noise are the biggest unmet need for people with hearing loss. A missed word can lead to a missed opportunity to contribute, which can lead to frustration, isolation, and ultimately withdrawal.

As the world's first and only rechargeable, instant-fit completely-in-the-canal (CIC) hearing aid, Silk Charge&Go IX addresses this challenge while maintaining a small and unobtrusive design and an impressive 24-hour charge – a crucial capability for active wearers who rely on their hearing aids throughout the day.

Silk Charge&Go IX also features Signia's innovative Binaural OneMic Directionality 2.0 technology, the company's renowned audio processing system that ensures superior speech comprehension in challenging noisy environments like restaurants or cocktail parties.

Additionally, Silk Charge&Go IX comes equipped with a built-in power bank to provide charging on the go and can be charged through USB 3.0 with a wireless Qi charger.

"The launch of Signia Integrated Xperience and the hearing aids supporting the platform has unleashed a new standard for hearing aid technology," said Nicholas Hort, Vice President of Marketing of Signia U.S. "Wearers deserve the best quality hearing possible to enjoy life to the fullest, and Silk Charge&Go IX delivers enhanced hearing that exceeds existing industry standards and wearer expectations."

To learn more about Silk Charge&Go IX click here . To learn more about Signia Integrated Xperience click here .

For high-res images click here .

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

