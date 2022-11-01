Signia Styletto AX and New Augmented Xperience (AX) Platform Capabilities are Now Available to Veterans, Active Military Members, and Native Americans -- Delivering the Freedom to Experience Optimized Hearing and Improved Health and Wellness

The groundbreaking hearing aid and new Signia AX platform updates including My WellBeing and CallControl are now available through the VA and other government agencies.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced its new Styletto AX hearing aid and two new capabilities for its Augmented Xperience (AX) platform — My WellBeing and CallControl — are now available to military veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists, as well as audiologists within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), for active military members and the Indian Health Service (IHS) for Native Americans.

In addition, for the first time, veterans with single-sided deafness can now experience the Styletto form-factor thanks to the company's new CROS Styletto AX.

Launched in September 2022, Styletto AX features the world's first SLIM-RIC hearing aid with a slim and stylish design that breaks down stigma. Styletto AX — along with all hearing aids on the Augmented Xperience platform — features My WellBeing, a new capability that goes beyond better hearing to empower veterans to stay healthy in mind and body, and CallControl, which gives veterans the freedom to participate in other activities while taking phone calls using Signia HandsFree.

"Signia recognizes that many of our country's veterans have hearing loss related to the contributions they made to secure our freedom. Now, it's our turn show gratitude by providing veterans with life-changing solutions to live their lives to the fullest," said John Murray, Signia's vice president of Government Services. "With Styletto AX, we're furthering our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled support to veterans, active military and Native Americans."

The My WellBeing feature actively tracks key health & wellness metrics such as level of social engagement (My Conversations), hearing aid wear-time consistency (My WearTime), number of steps taken (My Steps), and overall level of physical activity (My Activity).

Veterans can use this information to enhance their lifestyles in ways that can improve their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. My WellBeing also encourages consistent hearing aid use by bringing awareness to just how significant healthy hearing is to maintaining overall health and wellness.

With CallControl, veterans can use their Signia AX hearing aids to operate the Signia HandsFree feature with their iPhones or iPads via Bluetooth®. CallControl also uses the patented dual processing technology of Signia AX to reduce background noise during phone conversations to provide better clarity and intelligibility for users in noisy environments.

Styletto AX joins the growing lineup of hearing aids built on Signia's industry-leading AX platform, which uses groundbreaking Augmented Focus™ technology to uniquely process speech and background noise separately with two different processors — offering outstanding speech clarity in a fully immersive soundscape. Styletto AX is also available in 14 unique color combinations, including options exclusively for veterans.

Furthermore, boasting up to 20 hours of runtime per charge, Styletto AX features a pocket-size charging case that charges the hearing aids wirelessly for up to four additional days, making the process extremely convenient and discreet. Veterans can now charge their hearing aids anywhere, at home or on the go.

"We're excited to provide veterans with another revolutionary solution that combines several world's-first technologies in an award-winning form-factor," added Murray. "Styletto AX does more than just optimize hearing — it empowers veterans to enhance their lifestyles through improved health and wellness, from movement to socialization and beyond."

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

