SIGNIFICANCE INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF MELISSA HOUGHTON AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

News provided by

Significance, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 10:35 ET

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that Melissa Houghton has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, working closely with the delivery and solutions teams to maximize the impact of the organization's collective revenue growth strategies. 

Houghton is a proven corporate growth and strategy leader with over 20 years of experience in business development and the Federal IT services industry. Over the course of her long career, Melissa has had an impressive track record of transforming small businesses into mid- and large-market competitors. She is coming to Significance after serving as Senior Vice President of Growth at Ventech. Prior to Ventech, she served as VP of Corporate Growth at Redhorse and VP of Business Growth at CGI Federal. She has a wealth of experience in emerging technologies, P&L management, new business development, and strategy as well as nurturing and finalizing JVs and M&A Integration. Prior to joining CGI, she was with SRA International in roles including Director of Capture Planning and Principal and Senior Business Integration Manager. 

"We are thrilled to have Melissa join Significance and our executive leadership team. Her experience and proven success will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth" said Mary Ahern Snyder, President and Chief Executive Officer.  

Houghton holds a Master of Public Management, and National Security from the University of Maryland and a BA, in Political Science from Dickinson College.  Her Certifications include Project Management Professional (PMP); ITIL Foundations. 

About Significance Inc.
Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA , and Annapolis, MD.  Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

SOURCE Significance, Inc.

SIGNIFICANCE WINS BUMED FINANCIAL SERVICES AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT CONTRACT

