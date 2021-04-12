Significant Momentum Continues for Ellucian's Cloud Solutions in 2021

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that two-thirds of Ellucian customers with new implementations moved to cloud in 2020—which is double the rate of 2019. This brings the total number of customers in cloud to more than 1,100 worldwide.

Higher education continues to show its resiliency and success in their digital transformation strategy as hundreds moved to cloud with Ellucian during the pandemic. As Ellucian Live 2021 kicks off, this recognizes the success of 40 institutions going live with their full ERP/SIS in the cloud, joining nearly 500 others.

"This strong momentum signals a powerful shift as higher education continues to recognize the benefits of cloud in improving student outcomes, increasing security, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling business continuity now more than ever," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "The pandemic did not create this need but has been a clear accelerant especially as more than 160 million students moved online globally. More customers are innovating with Ellucian's cloud solutions in response to the emerging needs of students, faculty, and administration."

"I cannot overstate the importance of the move to the cloud," said Dr. Paul LeBlanc, President of Southern New Hampshire University. "For example, three years ago, we hosted 500 servers on our campus – and today we have fewer than 12. We process 3.5 million logins per month and 15,000 assistance calls per day – all of that is flowing through the cloud and it gives us enormous scale and capacity. And during the pandemic, the cloud allowed us to continue to operate in an uninterrupted way for tens of thousands of users. It's profoundly important."

"Colleges and universities turn to Ellucian based on our unmatched expertise in higher education technology and our deep experience in cloud solely dedicated to meeting this industry's unique needs," continued Ipsen. "Our 98% success rate for on-time and on-budget cloud delivery sets us apart and instills confidence for more institutions to accelerate their digital transformation."

Ellucian's cloud customers represent a diverse set of institution types, technology needs and solutions. For some institutions, the first step is to secure individual solutions in the cloud, while for others it incorporates Ellucian's full SaaS cloud ERP/SIS platforms. "Ellucian's technology investments are focused on solving for the challenges of higher education. We are building open and extensible solutions that enable our customers to progress no matter where they are on their transformation journey," said Stephen Laster, Chief Product Officer, Ellucian.

"Gavilan College moved quickly to maintain business continuity during Covid-19," said Kyle Billups, Director of Information Technology, Gavilan College. "With the accelerated go-live of the Ellucian Cloud, Gavilan had stability during peak student registration and has delivered online teaching and learning during the pandemic. The move to Ellucian Cloud enabled our IT staff to redirect their time toward the District's strategic initiatives, such as IT security, student equity and student technology resources."

Customers who partner with Ellucian on their journey to the cloud are able to free up vital resources of their institution and devote more time helping every student reach their full potential.

