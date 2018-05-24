Signifying A New Energy For Bodrum, The Bodrum EDITION Redefines Luxury For A New Kind Of Resort Unlike Any In The Mediterranean

BODRUM, Turkey, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From the next chapter in the growing EDITION legacy comes Ian Schrager's latest visionary concept: The Bodrum EDITION. Schrager, in partnership with Marriott International, acts to redefine the contemporary luxury hotel experience with his expanding global influence. Bringing a new energy to the Bodrum Peninsula, The Bodrum EDITION is an Aegean utopia within the Yalikavak bay. Born for the world stage, the hotel is a natural Amphitheatre acting as a venue for 21st century recreation, socializing, and networking with an unparalleled vista overlooking the azure waters of the Turkish Riviera.

The Bodrum EDITION

In keeping with the EDITION philosophy, The Bodrum EDITION will redefine the hotel landscape in Bodrum bringing a new lease on outdated luxury by balancing sophisticated design and personalized, attentive service with one-of-a-kind food, beverage and entertainment offerings reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location. The brand's enhanced approach to high-end travel will inform the hotel's extraordinary service which offers all the personalized attention one might want in a luxury hotel, but in a friendly, unpretentious, and current manner, with superb training and efficiency, without the gold epaulettes or obsequious formalities.

Once an ancient city known as Halicarnassus of Caria, Bodrum was famous as the site of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Today, on the West side of the peninsula, in Yalıkavak Marina, The Bodrum EDITION is tucked into a wind-sheltered cove, bringing with it a new wonder to the modern incarnation of the historic region.

Set within 22,000 sq metres (72,200 sq feet), the property highlights a balance of contrasts, where classical elements meet cutting-edge culture, simplicity conveys sophistication, and skilled design amplifies the natural beauty. In keeping with EDITION's customized, individual approach, The Bodrum EDITION draws inspiration from local influences and native natural resources yet infuses each space with surprising, ultra-modern twists. The landscape, conjured as a Mediterranean oasis, reflects the peninsula's indigenous flora and fauna. Native olive trees that are so significant to the Turkish landscape as well as local stone have been used throughout the resort to create a sustainable and captivating scene, in keeping with its natural environment. The jewel in The Bodrum EDITION's crown and its most significant characteristic is the magnificent white beach, spread out below the property and leading into the irresistible turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea.

The grounds begin at the highest altitude of the property, where the hotel's open reception area, designed by Christophe Pillet and Ian Schrager Company, sits; its contemporary glass atrium framing the stunning view over the bay that receives guests upon arrival. Filled with a variety of comfortable seating groupings and intimate lounging areas, the lobby will embody the EDITION's next-generation spirit, a place where the lines between work and play, socializing and networking, begin to blur. The light, informal lobby bar will welcome guests to enjoy a Turkish tea or home-made lemonade upon the abundantly-planted terrace whilst overlooking the striking crystalline blue coastline.

As the horseshoe-shaped grounds slope downward towards the beach and jetty with its private cabanas, the pathways and leisure areas are interspersed by the hotel's 102 guest rooms, bungalows with private pools and sublime four bedroom private villa with pool. Between these are the lounge bars, and cocktail areas, as well as the hotel's two signature restaurants by the pioneering Peruvian chef Diego Munoz, formerly of the world's most celebrated restaurants, El Bulli and Mugaritz. For the socially inclined, Discetto, the night club at The Bodrum EDITION, will play host to local late night revelry with live music, DJs, celebrated EDITION cocktail mixology and superior bar and lounge areas. For private events and business travellers, the hotel also has over 1,200 square meters (4,000 sq feet) of both indoor and outdoor meeting and event space including meeting studios, a ballroom for events, parties, and weddings. Finally, at the base of the resort lays an infinity pool which ends at the sea overlooking the magnificent curve of the peninsula.

Destined to be Bodrum's premium gathering place for sophisticated guests, the hotel's 100 metre (350 feet) long beach area will play host to one of the main social hubs of the resort, with its casual-cool beach bar and club welcoming resident guests to lounge in the private cabanas as well as yacht-transported visitors from the nearby Greek islands, just a 50-minute sail away. Here, every aspect of the traditional beach hotel has been re-imagined for the needs and desires of a new generation, and every thought given to enhancing a guest's stay. A menu that lends itself to relaxed, al fresco dining will be on offer to with dishes celebrating the biodiversity of the local environment such as ceviche and a variety of "Pide" (flatbread) served from a traditional outdoor brick oven.

Throughout the property, specialty restaurants celebrate culinary innovation and creative design. The largest of these, Kitchen at The Bodrum EDITION will deliver a Mediterranean lifestyle experience with seating up to 202 throughout the whole day. Served mezze style, the menu will be designed around health and wellness with all-day Turkish Brunch menu, urging guests to relax throughout the day and enjoy the native ritual of Kahvalti (Turkish breakfast). Light dishes such as Smoothie Bowls featuring a roasted pineapple base will be served up alongside an extensive spread of local mezze delicacies, Turkish coffee and fresh juices. Meanwhile, BRAVA, will serve up family-style dishes of Latin American cuisine inspired by Mediterranean and Asian flavours, with a menu split into crudos, sea, field, vegetable and grains, all making use of the freshest local produce that Turkey has to offer.

In addition to the hotel's seamlessly designed infinity pool, garden lounge, and beach-to-table, come-as-you-are laidback restaurants and bars, The Bodrum EDITION houses a unique, state-of-the art spa facility complete with Turkish Hammam, salt treatment room, sauna, steam room and plunge pool. 14 tranquil treatment rooms will offer world class treatments. The Hammam, while studiously traditional, gives a renewed style of luxury to the ancient Turkish bathing ritual with its sophisticated design vernacular.

Every luxury hotel, of course, is ultimately judged by its guest rooms and its service.

The Bodrum EDITION's rooms, suites and magnificent private villa are both generous and elegant in their design, their warm wood finishes and airy fabrics exuding a relaxed, beach-house feel, offering a "refuge," in Schrager's words, with "everything you need and everything you want." Embodying his deep belief that "simplicity is true luxury," the spacious, light filled rooms contrast stone floors against a clean, light colour palette, with each and every space enjoying ensuite marble bathrooms and terraces with an unparalleled view over the Aegean Sea. A private villa encompass the EDITION sophistication with its own private pool area and sauna, perfect for families and larger groups, whilst two further suites enjoy the use of private plunge pools and terraces.

In the magical sanctuary of Bodrum, the jewel of the Turquoise Coast, The Bodrum EDITION is a secret village of paradise, a portal to a separate, more relaxed reality. By understanding that a hotel is more than just a place to sleep—it's a hub, a meeting place, a centre culture, a site for relaxation, reflation, and hard-earned leisure time, and place for life and play—Schrager creates not just a hotel but a seamlessly integrated experience, a small city within a city. It's an international ethos with a local product: a more comfortable stay, and an elevated experience.

Reservations are now open, bookable from June, with rates starting from €350 per night, including breakfast*. To make a reservation, please call +90 252 311 3160 or email Reservations.bod@editionhotels.com.

For more information about The Bodrum EDITION, please visit www.editionhotels.com.

*Rates are subject to availability, based on two people sharing one double room.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities "all under one roof', each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

Conceived by Ian Schrager in a partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal, intimate, individualized experience that Ian Schrager is known for, with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott. The authenticity and originality that Ian Schrager brings to this brand coupled with the global reach of Marriott International results in a truly distinct product sets itself apart from anything else currently in the marketplace.

Each hotel with its rare individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos reflects the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time. Although all the hotels look completely different from each other, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about an attitude and the way it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design and details serve the experience, not drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented INTERSECTION and the perfect BALANCE between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale.

Currently operating hotels in New York, London, Miami Beach and Sanya, China. Future hotels are underway in Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, Barcelona, Times Square, New York and West Hollywood.

Facebook.com/EDITIONhotels / Twitter: @EDITIONhotels / Instagram: @EDITIONhotels

www.editionhotels.com

www.marriott.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signifying-a-new-energy-for-bodrum-the-bodrum-edition-redefines-luxury-for-a-new-kind-of-resort-unlike-any-in-the-mediterranean-300654519.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

