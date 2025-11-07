Sigri Indian BBQ Fires Up National Franchise Program With First Chicago Locations on The Horizon

Multi-Unit Agreement Fuels Growth for One of The Nation's Only Indian Barbecue Franchises, Fueled by Viral Social Engagement and Rising Consumer Demand

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), the innovative, multi-brand restaurant platform, has officially launched the national franchise program for Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri"), one of the first franchise brands in the U.S. known for delivering authentic North Indian barbecue flavors.

From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients.

The program has already fired up momentum with the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring Sigri to the Chicagoland area. The upcoming locations will be locally owned and operated by entrepreneur, Niraj Shah, with openings planned in Schaumburg and Naperville, Illinois, in 2026.

Shah began his journey in Virginia working in convenience stores before planting roots in Illinois. He went on to open his first liquor store, eventually expanding into hospitality. Today, he runs a popular neighborhood bar and restaurant, and now, proudly joins the Sigri family.

"As a longtime food and beverage operator, I've always believed in the power of hospitality to create community," said Shah. "When I discovered Sigri, it felt like reconnecting with a beloved culture I am familiar – the flavors, the warmth, the tradition. Bringing that to Chicago, a city known for its diverse food culture, felt like the perfect next step in my journey."

Infusing American Dining With The Soul of Indian BBQ

Sigri brings the centuries-old tradition of North Indian grilling to the modern American table. Founded in 2015, Sigri reimagines the culinary culture of India's roadside restaurants or 'dhabas' through fast casual dining with a bold take on the global cuisine.

At the heart of Sigri's experience is the ancient art of cooking on the open flame, infusing every dish with the depth of smokey flavor. Its menu blends these timeless techniques with vibrant ingredients and customizable options, from fire-cooked meats and fresh kebabs to craveworthy kathi rolls.

"Sigri was created to share a flavorful journey rooted in centuries of tradition and to feel like home," said Co-Founder of Sigri, Utkarsh Yadiv. "Niraj brings entrepreneurial heart and industry experience, making him the right steward for Sigri's next chapter in Chicago. Together, we're taking the art of North Indian barbecue and giving others the opportunity to discover it in their own backyard."

Digital Spark Ignited Franchise Growth

Sigri gained popularity through its viral social media content, shared widely across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. What began as a beloved local concept in New Jersey quickly became a digital sensation, with consumers across the country calling for locations from coast to coast.

Craveworthy is now channeling that consumer-driven demand into a strategic roadmap for franchise growth, empowering experienced operators and aspiring entrepreneurs to bring the bold concept to their communities.

"The positive response we've received from consumers and entrepreneurs alike has been incredible," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands. "When fans are asking for Sigri in their communities, we listen. That passion and energy are exactly what make this brand special and we're using it as a guide for how and where we grow."

A Fire Take on Franchising in a Global Category

Sigri presents a unique franchise opportunity within the booming global fast casual space. With a low barrier to entry, a flexible footprint and a menu that resonates with today's adventurous consumers, Sigri is well positioned for sustainable growth across the country.

Backed by the experienced team at Craveworthy, prospective franchise partners gain access to streamlined operational support, industry-leading expertise and a scalable business model. Sigri's initial franchise growth is focused on key markets, including Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Nevada and Texas, where demand for global cuisine continues to rise.

As palates embrace authentic and diverse culinary experiences, Sigri offers a differentiated concept in a segment projected to grow to $200.9 billion by 2032 (Credence Research.) Today, Sigri is one of the first North Indian barbecue brands in the U.S. to offer a franchise model, inviting guests to experience the soul of Indian street food culture.

Shah added, "I'm proud to be part of a brand that celebrates tradition while offering something entirely new to U.S. diners."

To learn more about Sigri and its franchise opportunity, please visit www.sigriindianbbqfranchise.com. To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

About Sigri Indian BBQ

Sigri Indian BBQ takes the ancient tradition of cooking on clay stoves, known as a sigri, to the modern world of quick service, offering a unique and flavorful dining experience built on the mission of authenticity. From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients. Founded by Jagat Parikh, an entrepreneur with a vision, Sigri Indian BBQ aims to fill the void of diverse international food options in its communities. Guided by the culinary expertise of Chef Aarthi, known for her innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine, Sigri Indian BBQ is on a mission to make these delightful flavors accessible to all, promising a memorable dining journey for its guests. Learn more about Sigri at www.sigriindianbbqfranchise.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands