Sigri Indian BBQ Serves Bold North Indian Flavors to Brooklyn With First Location in The Big Apple

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands' ("Craveworthy") concept, Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri"), has signed a franchise agreement in Brooklyn, New York – bringing authentic North Indian barbecue to the Big Apple. The location is set to open in late 2026 and strengthens Sigri's growing Northeast presence.

The Vision Behind Sigri's Growth in Brooklyn

One of The First North Indian Barbecue Franchises Expands Footprint, Targeting New York City as Key Development Market Post this What began as a beloved New Jersey concept rooted in the ancient traditions of North Indian cuisine became a national sensation as Sigri’s open-flame grills, smoky spices and vibrant ingredients captured attention across social media.

Behind the signed agreement is Tagur Gautham, an experienced restauranteur with a deep passion for hospitality. Gautham spent six years in Kansas helping his family launch a full-service Indian restaurant before moving to New York in 2019. Dreaming of operating his own restaurant, he was introduced to Sigri, and after trying the food and meeting the team, he decided to bring the concept to his local community.

"I immediately knew that Sigri would be a perfect fit for Brooklyn, a community full of diversity and avid foodies," said Sigri franchisee, Tagur Gautham. "New Yorkers are passionate about vibrant dishes and unique guests experience from around the world. I'm looking forward to getting behind the counter and introducing my borough to Sigri's bold flavors."

With more than 2.7 million residents (U.S Census) and a rich blend of cultures and influences, Brooklyn has long embraced authentic global flavors and diverse food experiences. The borough's openness to culinary exploration creates the ideal atmosphere for Sigri's North Indian barbecue to take root.

Rooted in Craft, Growing From Northwest to East

This development comes as Sigri continues to build on momentum across the U.S. After launching its national franchise program in late 2025, the Brand signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in the Chicagoland area, as well as bolstered its presence in its home state with a new franchise agreement in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

"Sigri grows one table at a time. As we welcome more diners across the U.S., the Northeast will play a vital role in shaping our footprint," said Samuel Stanovich, SVP of Franchise Leadership. "Our menu carries the history, spices and traditions of North India, and that heritage tells a story. The recipes speak for themselves, but it takes passionate operators like Tagur to share them with care. Together, we're bringing authentic North Indian street food to more neighborhoods."

Where North Indian Barbecue Meets U.S. Dining

Sigri redefines quick-service dining with a bold and authentic take on North Indian cuisine, inspired by the Region's roadside restaurants known as 'dhabas.' At the heart of Sigri's guest experience is the centuries-old art of open-flame cooking, infusing every dish with warmth, depth and smokey flavor.

The Brand's turnkey footprint and streamlined operations are built for passionate owner-operators. Backed by Craveworthy's full-stack platform, Sigri provides industry-leading support across marketing, operations, training, supply chain and real estate. This ecosystem allows prospective franchisees to intentionally scale with confidence and share an authentic North Indian experience with the local community.

To learn more about Sigri, please visit https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com. To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

About Sigri Indian BBQ

Sigri Indian BBQ takes the ancient tradition of cooking on clay stoves, known as a sigri, to the modern world of quick service, offering a unique and flavorful dining experience built on the mission of authenticity. From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients. Founded by Jagat Parikh, an entrepreneur with a vision, Sigri Indian BBQ aims to fill the void of diverse international food options in its communities. Guided by the culinary expertise of Chef Aarthi, known for her innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine, Sigri Indian BBQ is on a mission to make these delightful flavors accessible to all, promising a memorable dining journey for its guests. Learn more about Sigri Indian BBQ at https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

