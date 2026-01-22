Wing It On! Brings the Heat to Tampa, Fueling a Southeast Winning Streak

Second Florida Location to Serve Award-Winning Wings and Power Franchise Growth in The Sunshine State

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing It On!, the award-winning wing franchise from multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy",) is continuing its franchise growth across the Southeast with its first-ever location in Tampa, Florida slated to open mid-2026. As Wing It On! expands its East Coast footprint, Tampa becomes the Brand's second location in the Sunshine State.

Wing It On! is redefining the buffalo wing experience with an extensive lineup of over 20 unique sauces and rubs, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and craveable sides.

"Tampa has a serious appetite for bold flavors, and Wing It On! is ready to deliver," said Matt Ensero, Co-founder and Brand President of Wing It On!. "Building on our success in Mt. Dora, this location brings our award-winning sauces, flavor-packed crispy chicken and champion-level guest experience to a community that loves craveworthy eats. We're excited to share more Wing It On! with our fans in Florida."

Serving Award-Winning Wings to Tampa Fans

With more than two decades of business experience, Jignesh Patel brings extensive foodservice and multi-unit expertise to the table. His extensive background has included ownership of a deli, followed by the operation of a network of gas stations and convenience stores. For the past five years, Patel has also owned and operated multiple quick-service restaurant locations, elevating his in-depth knowledge of franchised concepts and high-volume operations.

Wing It On!, a four-time champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, is celebrated for its perfectly crispy wings, award-winning sauces, including "America's Best-Tasting Sauce" for four consecutive years and fresh, house-made dips. With over 20 unique sauces and rubs, plus handcrafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and craveable sides, Wing It On! delivers the ultimate Buffalo wing experience.

Building a National Winning Streak

Wing It On! is on a national tear, and Florida remains a key market in the Brand's expansion strategy. From the Southeast to the Northeast, Wing It On! continues to grow its footprint with franchise opportunities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. It is a prime moment for motivated operators to join a system engineered for bold flavor, winning hospitality and operational strength.

"Wing It On! is entering the Tampa market with its gloves up and its team locked in," said Sam Stanovich, SVP of Franchise Development at Craveworthy. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our franchisees from day one, bringing serious training, operational muscle and a proven playbook to the fight. Pair that with our championship-caliber wings and guest experience, and you've got a brand built to win in communities hungry for real flavor."

Franchise With a Flavor Champion

Wing It On! currently operates in states including North Carolina, New Jersey and Illinois, and continues to expand nationally with all-star entrepreneurs. Franchisees gain a proven system built on integrity, innovation and guest loyalty, offering award-winning wings and a flexible business model designed for intentional growth.

Wing It On!'s turnkey footprint and streamlined operations empower entrepreneurs to deliver championship wings with ease. The system is optimized for off-premises dining, with a seamless menu compatible with virtual kitchens to unlock additional revenue streams. Tech-forward innovations such as mobile ordering and digital loyalty programs enhance guest engagement, drive repeat business and position franchisees for long-term success.

For more information about Wing It On!, please visit https://www.wingiton.com/. For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.franchise.wingiton.com. For more information about Craveworthy Brands, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT WING IT ON!

Founded in 2011, Wing It On! is redefining the buffalo wing experience with its dedication to quality, flavor and the perfect wing trifecta: crispy wings, bold sauces and house-made dips. Backed by Craveworthy Brands, Wing It On! is a four-time, first-place champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, recognized as "America's Best Sauce" with award-winning flavors that set the bar for excellence in the wing game. With locations from Dallas-Fort Worth to Chicago and beyond, Wing It On! offers an extensive lineup of over 20 unique sauces and rubs, from its award-winning Medium Buffalo to the intense Wings of Prey. Beyond wings, the menu features hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and craveable sides, inviting guests coast-to-coast to indulge in the ultimate wing experience. For more information, visit www.wingiton.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

