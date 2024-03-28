SIIA Announces Business Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards

126 business technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announces 126 business technology Finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards. These finalists represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media and related technologies. The 2024 CODiE Awards feature 46 business technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) has announced the finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards, recognizing innovation in both Education Technology and Business Technology. These finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent 46 business technology categories and the most impactful products from developers in education technology, online learning services, software, content creators, media, and related technologies.

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!" said SIIA President Christ Mohr.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors, evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members and industry leaders vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business technology category winners will be announced during the winner announcement celebration May 21, 2024.

Details on the finalist products are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/ .

2024 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS

Best AI Driven Technology Solution

Bloomberg Industry Group

Boston Consulting Group

Constructor

Copyleaks

Gordian

LexisNexus

Phenom

Best AI Solution for Healthcare

Apixio

Virtusa

Best Advancement in Cybersecurity

Hadrian Security

NETSCOUT

Spin.AI

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

Alteryx

Elsevier, Inc.

HG Insights

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

Dow Jones

EMIS (ISI Emerging Markets Group)

Best Business Intelligence Solution

LexisNexis

LivePerson

NetLine: An Informa Business

Snow Software

Best Compliance Solution

Motus

TCP Software

TRG Screen

Best Construction Management Platform

Acumatica

Gordian

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)

BlueConic

Omeda

Best Customer Education LMS

Broadcom

D2L

Best Customer Service Solution

ChurnZero

LivePerson

Best Data Tool

LexisNexus Risk Solutions

Best DevOps Tool

CircleCI

Cyara Botium

SolarWinds

Sonar

Best Digital Asset Management Solution (DAM)

Acquia

Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX)

Harri

HCLTech

Nexthink

Vyopta

WalkMe

Best Emerging Technology

Boston Consulting Group

Honeywell

LeaseQuery

LexisNexis

Project44

Best Event Technology Solution

TechTarget

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

Dow Jones

NSE Data & Analytics

TRG Screen

Visible Alpha

Best Financial Management Solution

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik

Xoriant

Best FinTech Solution

Agora

BriteCore

CloudPay

Papaya Global

Best Generative AI Solution

Boston Consulting Group

LexisNexus

Phenom

ProcessMaker

Red Hat

Vectara

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

Gain

Prescryptive Health

Virtusa

Virtusa

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Technology Solution

Phnom

RemoteBridge

Rippling

Tandem

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution

Kion

ManageEngine

Stytch

Best Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution

Aidentified

LexisNexus interAction+

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Jitterbit

Best IT Management Solution

BigPanda

Digitate

HCLTech

Lenovo

Veeam Software

Best Knowledge Center/ Help Site

Intuit Mailchimp

Best Legal Solution

BAL

LEAP Legal Software US

LexisNexis

Opus 2

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Best Marketing Solution

BCG X

Demandbase

Pushly

TechTarget

Best No Code/Low Code Platform

HCLSoftware

Iterate.ai

Jitterbit

KNIME

Best Payments Solution

2Checkout (now Verifone)

CloudPay

Best Platform as a Service

Crowdbotics

Best Project Management Solution

Kantata

Moovila

Best Property Intelligence Solution

AppFolio

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

London Computer Systems

Best Subscription Billing Solution

2Checkout (now Verifone)

BillingPlatform

SOFTRAX

TRG Screen

Zuora

Best Upskilling/ Workforce Learning Solution

BILT Incorporated

Best Work Management Platform

HCLTech

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology

Anand Santhanam

Best Work Management Platform

HCLTech

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Business Technology Leadership Award

Hardeep Gulati , CEO from PowerSchool

Customer Success Team of the Year

ChurnZero

TechTarget

Wolters Kluwer ftwilliam.com

Most Innovative Tech Company

Core Sound Imaging

PowerSchool

The Helix, Booz Allen Hamilton's Center for Innovation

Tech Company to Watch

Cignition

Mindsets Learning

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

SIIA communications contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)