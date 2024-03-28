SIIA Announces Business Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards
28 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET
126 business technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announces 126 business technology Finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards. These finalists represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media and related technologies. The 2024 CODiE Awards feature 46 business technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends.
"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!" said SIIA President Christ Mohr.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors, evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members and industry leaders vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business technology category winners will be announced during the winner announcement celebration May 21, 2024.
Details on the finalist products are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.
2024 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best AI Driven Technology Solution
- Bloomberg Industry Group
- Boston Consulting Group
- Constructor
- Copyleaks
- Gordian
- LexisNexus
- Phenom
Best AI Solution for Healthcare
- Apixio
- Virtusa
Best Advancement in Cybersecurity
- Hadrian Security
- NETSCOUT
- Spin.AI
Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution
- Alteryx
- Elsevier, Inc.
- HG Insights
Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution
- Dow Jones
- EMIS (ISI Emerging Markets Group)
Best Business Intelligence Solution
- LexisNexis
- LivePerson
- NetLine: An Informa Business
- Snow Software
Best Compliance Solution
- Motus
- TCP Software
- TRG Screen
Best Construction Management Platform
- Acumatica
- Gordian
Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)
- BlueConic
- Omeda
Best Customer Education LMS
- Broadcom
- D2L
Best Customer Service Solution
- ChurnZero
- LivePerson
Best Data Tool
- LexisNexus Risk Solutions
Best DevOps Tool
- CircleCI
- Cyara Botium
- SolarWinds
- Sonar
Best Digital Asset Management Solution (DAM)
- Acquia
Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX)
- Harri
- HCLTech
- Nexthink
- Vyopta
- WalkMe
Best Emerging Technology
- Boston Consulting Group
- Honeywell
- LeaseQuery
- LexisNexis
- Project44
Best Event Technology Solution
- TechTarget
Best Financial & Market Data Solution
- Dow Jones
- NSE Data & Analytics
- TRG Screen
- Visible Alpha
Best Financial Management Solution
- Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik
- Xoriant
Best FinTech Solution
- Agora
- BriteCore
- CloudPay
- Papaya Global
Best Generative AI Solution
- Boston Consulting Group
- LexisNexus
- Phenom
- ProcessMaker
- Red Hat
- Vectara
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
- Gain
- Prescryptive Health
- Virtusa
- Virtusa
- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Technology Solution
- Phnom
- RemoteBridge
- Rippling
- Tandem
Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution
- Kion
- ManageEngine
- Stytch
Best Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution
- Aidentified
- LexisNexus interAction+
Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)
- Jitterbit
Best IT Management Solution
- BigPanda
- Digitate
- HCLTech
- Lenovo
- Veeam Software
Best Knowledge Center/ Help Site
- Intuit Mailchimp
Best Legal Solution
- BAL
- LEAP Legal Software US
- LexisNexis
- Opus 2
- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Best Marketing Solution
- BCG X
- Demandbase
- Pushly
- TechTarget
Best No Code/Low Code Platform
- HCLSoftware
- Iterate.ai
- Jitterbit
- KNIME
Best Payments Solution
- 2Checkout (now Verifone)
- CloudPay
Best Platform as a Service
- Crowdbotics
Best Project Management Solution
- Kantata
- Moovila
Best Property Intelligence Solution
- AppFolio
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- London Computer Systems
Best Subscription Billing Solution
- 2Checkout (now Verifone)
- BillingPlatform
- SOFTRAX
- TRG Screen
- Zuora
Best Upskilling/ Workforce Learning Solution
- BILT Incorporated
Best Work Management Platform
- HCLTech
- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology
- Anand Santhanam
Business Technology Leadership Award
- Hardeep Gulati, CEO from PowerSchool
Customer Success Team of the Year
- ChurnZero
- TechTarget
- Wolters Kluwer ftwilliam.com
Most Innovative Tech Company
- Core Sound Imaging
- PowerSchool
- The Helix, Booz Allen Hamilton's Center for Innovation
Tech Company to Watch
- Cignition
- Mindsets Learning
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
SIIA communications contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
