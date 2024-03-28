SIIA Announces Business Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards

126 business technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announces 126 business technology Finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards. These finalists represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media and related technologies. The 2024 CODiE Awards feature 46 business technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends.

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year's CODiE Awards!" said SIIA President Christ Mohr.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors, evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members and industry leaders vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business technology category winners will be announced during the winner announcement celebration May 21, 2024.

Details on the finalist products are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

2024 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS

Best AI Driven Technology Solution

  • Bloomberg Industry Group
  • Boston Consulting Group
  • Constructor
  • Copyleaks
  • Gordian
  • LexisNexus
  • Phenom

Best AI Solution for Healthcare

  • Apixio
  • Virtusa

Best Advancement in Cybersecurity

  • Hadrian Security
  • NETSCOUT
  • Spin.AI

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

  • Alteryx
  • Elsevier, Inc.
  • HG Insights

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

  • Dow Jones
  • EMIS (ISI Emerging Markets Group)

Best Business Intelligence Solution

  • LexisNexis
  • LivePerson
  • NetLine: An Informa Business
  • Snow Software

Best Compliance Solution

  • Motus
  • TCP Software
  • TRG Screen

Best Construction Management Platform

  • Acumatica
  • Gordian

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)

  • BlueConic
  • Omeda

Best Customer Education LMS

  • Broadcom
  • D2L

Best Customer Service Solution

  • ChurnZero
  • LivePerson

Best Data Tool

  • LexisNexus Risk Solutions

Best DevOps Tool

  • CircleCI
  • Cyara Botium
  • SolarWinds
  • Sonar

Best Digital Asset Management Solution (DAM)

  • Acquia

Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX)

  • Harri
  • HCLTech
  • Nexthink
  • Vyopta
  • WalkMe

Best Emerging Technology

  • Boston Consulting Group
  • Honeywell
  • LeaseQuery
  • LexisNexis
  • Project44

Best Event Technology Solution

  • TechTarget

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

  • Dow Jones
  • NSE Data & Analytics
  • TRG Screen
  • Visible Alpha

Best Financial Management Solution

  • Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik
  • Xoriant

Best FinTech Solution

  • Agora
  • BriteCore
  • CloudPay
  • Papaya Global

Best Generative AI Solution

  • Boston Consulting Group
  • LexisNexus
  • Phenom
  • ProcessMaker
  • Red Hat
  • Vectara

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

  • Gain
  • Prescryptive Health
  • Virtusa
  • Virtusa
  • Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Technology Solution

  • Phnom
  • RemoteBridge
  • Rippling
  • Tandem

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution

  • Kion
  • ManageEngine
  • Stytch

Best Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution

  • Aidentified
  • LexisNexus interAction+

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

  • Jitterbit

Best IT Management Solution

  • BigPanda
  • Digitate
  • HCLTech
  • Lenovo
  • Veeam Software

Best Knowledge Center/ Help Site

  • Intuit Mailchimp

Best Legal Solution

  • BAL
  • LEAP Legal Software US
  • LexisNexis
  • Opus 2
  • Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Best Marketing Solution

  • BCG X
  • Demandbase
  • Pushly
  • TechTarget

Best No Code/Low Code Platform

  • HCLSoftware
  • Iterate.ai
  • Jitterbit
  • KNIME

Best Payments Solution

  • 2Checkout (now Verifone)
  • CloudPay

Best Platform as a Service

  • Crowdbotics

Best Project Management Solution

  • Kantata
  • Moovila

Best Property Intelligence Solution

  • AppFolio
  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • London Computer Systems

Best Subscription Billing Solution

  • 2Checkout (now Verifone)
  • BillingPlatform
  • SOFTRAX
  • TRG Screen
  • Zuora

Best Upskilling/ Workforce Learning Solution

  • BILT Incorporated

Best Work Management Platform

  • HCLTech
  • Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology

  • Anand Santhanam

Business Technology Leadership Award

  • Hardeep Gulati, CEO from PowerSchool

Customer Success Team of the Year

  • ChurnZero
  • TechTarget
  • Wolters Kluwer ftwilliam.com

Most Innovative Tech Company

  • Core Sound Imaging
  • PowerSchool
  • The Helix, Booz Allen Hamilton's Center for Innovation

Tech Company to Watch

  • Cignition
  • Mindsets Learning

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

SIIA communications contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

