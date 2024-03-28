SIIA Announces Education Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards

Education Technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 39th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces Education Technology finalists. Finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from education technology developers, online learning services and related learning-focused technologies.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/ .

The category winners will be announced May 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EDT during a virtual celebration. The CODiE Awards guests can log in to NewSky XR's secure online platform and customize avatars to network with industry leaders in a high-fidelity, rich texture, photo-realistic environment. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Learn more at https://www.newskyxr.com/ .

2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS

Best Administrative Solution

Lightspeed Digital Insight, Lightspeed Systems

Qwickly Attendance, Qwickly, Inc.

Scholastic Administrator Dashboard, Scholastic Education Solutions

Alma Technologies

ClassLink

Frontline Education

Incident IQ

Sergeant Laboratories

TCP Software

Best AI Implementation

AllHere

Carnegie Learning

CYPHER Learning

Global eTraining

Learnosity

Merlyn Mind

Pearson

Quizlet

Writable

Best Digital Safety Solution

Digital Respons-Ability

GoGuardian

LastPass

Lightspeed Systems

Best Education Platform

Compro Technologies

Experience

Nearpod

Pearson

PowerSchool

RethnkEd

Seesaw

Tutor.com

Best Educational Professional Development Solution

ASCD and ISTE

Creatively Focused

HMH

InSite Information Systems

Lexia

MobileMind

PowerSchool

RethinkEd

Teaching Strategies

Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution PK-8

Alef Education

Benchmark Education Company

HMH

IXL Learning

Learning A-Z

MobyMax

Renaissance

Voyager Sopris Learning

Best Evidence Management Solution

Abre

Instructure

MobyMax

Otus

Panorama Education

Renaissance

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution PK-12

Alef Education

Discovery Education

IXL Learning

McGraw Hill

Mindsets Learning

MobyMax

Renaissance

Savvas Learning Company

Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution

Accelerate Learning Inc.

Imagine Learning

MobyMax

Teaching Strategies

Best PK-12 Virtual Learning Solution

ClassLink

MobyMax

Best Research and Development Database Solution

Gale, part of Cengage Group

Gale, part of Cengage Group

Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution

Discovery Education

Edmentum

HMH

IXL Learning

Learning A-Z

Learning Without Tears

MobyMax

Voyager Sopris Learning

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grade K-12

BrainPOP

eDynamic Learning

Ellipsis Education

ExploreLearning

McGraw Hill

MobyMax

STEAM on Demand

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

AllHere

McGraw Hill

MobyMax

RethinkEd

Best Virtual Lab

ExploreLearning

Pearson

uCertify

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

WONKSKNOW LLC

uCertify COURSE, uCertify

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

American Federation of Teachers

Branching Minds

edWeb.net

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

Edmentum

eDynamic Learning

Gale, part of Cengage Group

uCertify

WIN Learning

Xello

YouScience

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

Gale, part of Cengage Group

Nearpod

Renaissance

uCertify

Best Educational Game

Carnegie Learning

ExploreLearning

Legends of Learning

Marketplace Simulations

PLTW + Tipping Point Media

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administration

ClassLink

Creatively Focused

Frontline Education

Best Gamification in Learning

eLEARNster LLC

ExploreLearning

HMH

Legends of Learning

MobyMax

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

ExploreLearning

Logitech

McGraw Hill

Mindsets Learning

MobyMax

Nearpod

Rex K-12, Inc.

Best Learning Management System (LMS)

Anthology Inc.

Compro Technologies

D2L

Best Learning Recovery Tool

Cignition

Curriculum Associates

Imagine Learning

Learning A-Z

Lexia

MobyMax

RethinkEd

Best Personalized Learning Solution

Alef Education

Branching Minds

HMH

IXL Learning

MobyMax

Open LMS

PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud

Renaissance Learning

Savvas Learning Company

uCertify

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8

Accelerate Learning Inc.

BrainPOP

Imagine Learning

Learning 2020, Inc.

MobyMax

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12

Discovery Education

ExploreLearning

Flinn Scientific

Kognity USA , Inc

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

Gale, part of Cengage Group

Imagine Learning

McGraw Hill

MobyMax

Nearpod

Best Solution for English Language Learners

HMH

Learning A-Z

MobyMax

Nearpod

Renaissance Learning

Rosetta Stone

Best Solution for Students with Special Needs

D2L

Frenalytics

MobyMax

RethinkEd

Best Virtual Learning Solution

Class Technologies

Edmentum

Imagine Learning

Learning A-Z

uCertify

Best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities

Ori Learning

RethinkEd

2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP FINALISTS

Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech

Branching Minds

Creatively Focused

Learning A-Z

Legends of Learning

MobyMax

Otus

Tutor.com

Xello

Best Ed Tech Company to Watch

Cignition

Mindsets Learning

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech

Learnosity

Renaissance

Lifetime Achievement Award in Ed Tech

BillingsConnect

Most Influential Thought Leader in Ed Tech

Alef Education

Cambium Learning Group

Creatively Focused

Edmentum

Savvas Learning Company

Most Innovative Ed Tech Company

AllHere

Cambium Learning Group

ClassLink

Nearpod

Tutor.com and The Princeton Review

VitalSource

WONKSKNOW

Best Student Experience

MobyMax

Tutor.com

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

HMH

MobyMax

Munetrix

Otus

Renaissance Learning

Savvas Learning Company

Sirius Education Solutions

Texthelp

*The Judging process is a rigorous one that honors only the truly stand-out nominations; in this case, the Judges selected just one submission to qualify in the Finals.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

SIIA communications contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)