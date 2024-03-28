SIIA Announces Education Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards
28 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET
Education Technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 39th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces Education Technology finalists. Finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from education technology developers, online learning services and related learning-focused technologies.
"The 2024 CODiE Award finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.
The category winners will be announced May 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EDT during a virtual celebration. The CODiE Awards guests can log in to NewSky XR's secure online platform and customize avatars to network with industry leaders in a high-fidelity, rich texture, photo-realistic environment. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Learn more at https://www.newskyxr.com/.
2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Administrative Solution
- Lightspeed Digital Insight, Lightspeed Systems
- Qwickly Attendance, Qwickly, Inc.
- Scholastic Administrator Dashboard, Scholastic Education Solutions
- Alma Technologies
- ClassLink
- Frontline Education
- Incident IQ
- Sergeant Laboratories
- TCP Software
Best AI Implementation
- AllHere
- Carnegie Learning
- CYPHER Learning
- Global eTraining
- Learnosity
- Merlyn Mind
- Pearson
- Quizlet
- Writable
Best Digital Safety Solution
- Digital Respons-Ability
- GoGuardian
- LastPass
- Lightspeed Systems
Best Education Platform
- Compro Technologies
- Experience
- Nearpod
- Pearson
- PowerSchool
- RethnkEd
- Seesaw
- Tutor.com
Best Educational Professional Development Solution
- ASCD and ISTE
- Creatively Focused
- HMH
- InSite Information Systems
- Lexia
- MobileMind
- PowerSchool
- RethinkEd
- Teaching Strategies
Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution PK-8
- Alef Education
- Benchmark Education Company
- HMH
- IXL Learning
- Learning A-Z
- MobyMax
- Renaissance
- Voyager Sopris Learning
Best Evidence Management Solution
- Abre
- Instructure
- MobyMax
- Otus
- Panorama Education
- Renaissance
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution PK-12
- Alef Education
- Discovery Education
- IXL Learning
- McGraw Hill
- Mindsets Learning
- MobyMax
- Renaissance
- Savvas Learning Company
Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution
- Accelerate Learning Inc.
- Imagine Learning
- MobyMax
- Teaching Strategies
Best PK-12 Virtual Learning Solution
- ClassLink
- MobyMax
Best Research and Development Database Solution
- Gale, part of Cengage Group
Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution
- Discovery Education
- Edmentum
- HMH
- IXL Learning
- Learning A-Z
- Learning Without Tears
- MobyMax
- Voyager Sopris Learning
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grade K-12
- BrainPOP
- eDynamic Learning
- Ellipsis Education
- ExploreLearning
- McGraw Hill
- MobyMax
- STEAM on Demand
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
- AllHere
- McGraw Hill
- MobyMax
- RethinkEd
Best Virtual Lab
- ExploreLearning
- Pearson
- uCertify
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
- WONKSKNOW LLC
- uCertify COURSE, uCertify
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
- American Federation of Teachers
- Branching Minds
- edWeb.net
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
- Edmentum
- eDynamic Learning
- Gale, part of Cengage Group
- uCertify
- WIN Learning
- Xello
- YouScience
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
- Gale, part of Cengage Group
- Nearpod
- Renaissance
- uCertify
Best Educational Game
- Carnegie Learning
- ExploreLearning
- Legends of Learning
- Marketplace Simulations
- PLTW + Tipping Point Media
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administration
- ClassLink
- Creatively Focused
- Frontline Education
Best Gamification in Learning
- eLEARNster LLC
- ExploreLearning
- HMH
- Legends of Learning
- MobyMax
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- ExploreLearning
- Logitech
- McGraw Hill
- Mindsets Learning
- MobyMax
- Nearpod
- Rex K-12, Inc.
Best Learning Management System (LMS)
- Anthology Inc.
- Compro Technologies
- D2L
Best Learning Recovery Tool
- Cignition
- Curriculum Associates
- Imagine Learning
- Learning A-Z
- Lexia
- MobyMax
- RethinkEd
Best Personalized Learning Solution
- Alef Education
- Branching Minds
- HMH
- IXL Learning
- MobyMax
- Open LMS
- PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud
- Renaissance Learning
- Savvas Learning Company
- uCertify
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8
- Accelerate Learning Inc.
- BrainPOP
- Imagine Learning
- Learning 2020, Inc.
- MobyMax
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12
- Discovery Education
- ExploreLearning
- Flinn Scientific
- Kognity USA, Inc
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
- Gale, part of Cengage Group
- Imagine Learning
- McGraw Hill
- MobyMax
- Nearpod
Best Solution for English Language Learners
- HMH
- Learning A-Z
- MobyMax
- Nearpod
- Renaissance Learning
- Rosetta Stone
Best Solution for Students with Special Needs
- D2L
- Frenalytics
- MobyMax
- RethinkEd
Best Virtual Learning Solution
- Class Technologies
- Edmentum
- Imagine Learning
- Learning A-Z
- uCertify
Best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities
- Ori Learning
- RethinkEd
2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP FINALISTS
Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech
- Branching Minds
- Creatively Focused
- Learning A-Z
- Legends of Learning
- MobyMax
- Otus
- Tutor.com
- Xello
Best Ed Tech Company to Watch
- Cignition
- Mindsets Learning
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech
- Learnosity
- Renaissance
Lifetime Achievement Award in Ed Tech
- BillingsConnect
Most Influential Thought Leader in Ed Tech
- Alef Education
- Cambium Learning Group
- Creatively Focused
- Edmentum
- Savvas Learning Company
Most Innovative Ed Tech Company
- AllHere
- Cambium Learning Group
- ClassLink
- Nearpod
- Tutor.com and The Princeton Review
- VitalSource
- WONKSKNOW
Best Student Experience
- MobyMax
- Tutor.com
Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions
- HMH
- MobyMax
- Munetrix
- Otus
- Renaissance Learning
- Savvas Learning Company
- Sirius Education Solutions
- Texthelp
*The Judging process is a rigorous one that honors only the truly stand-out nominations; in this case, the Judges selected just one submission to qualify in the Finals.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.
SIIA communications contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
