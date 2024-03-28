SIIA Announces Education Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards

News provided by

The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

28 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET

Education Technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 39th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces Education Technology finalists. Finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from education technology developers, online learning services and related learning-focused technologies.

Continue Reading
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) has announced the finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards, recognizing innovation in both Education Technology and Business Technology. These finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent 46 business technology categories and the most impactful products from developers in education technology, online learning services, software, content creators, media, and related technologies.
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) has announced the finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards, recognizing innovation in both Education Technology and Business Technology. These finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent 46 business technology categories and the most impactful products from developers in education technology, online learning services, software, content creators, media, and related technologies.

"The 2024 CODiE Award finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

The category winners will be announced May 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EDT during a virtual celebration. The CODiE Awards guests can log in to NewSky XR's secure online platform and customize avatars to network with industry leaders in a high-fidelity, rich texture, photo-realistic environment. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Learn more at https://www.newskyxr.com/.

2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Administrative Solution

  • Lightspeed Digital Insight, Lightspeed Systems
  • Qwickly Attendance, Qwickly, Inc.
  • Scholastic Administrator Dashboard, Scholastic Education Solutions
  • Alma Technologies
  • ClassLink
  • Frontline Education
  • Incident IQ
  • Sergeant Laboratories
  • TCP Software

Best AI Implementation

  • AllHere
  • Carnegie Learning
  • CYPHER Learning
  • Global eTraining
  • Learnosity
  • Merlyn Mind
  • Pearson
  • Quizlet
  • Writable

Best Digital Safety Solution

  • Digital Respons-Ability
  • GoGuardian
  • LastPass
  • Lightspeed Systems

Best Education Platform

  • Compro Technologies
  • Experience
  • Nearpod
  • Pearson
  • PowerSchool
  • RethnkEd
  • Seesaw
  • Tutor.com

Best Educational Professional Development Solution

  • ASCD and ISTE
  • Creatively Focused
  • HMH
  • InSite Information Systems
  • Lexia
  • MobileMind
  • PowerSchool
  • RethinkEd
  • Teaching Strategies

Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution PK-8

  • Alef Education
  • Benchmark Education Company
  • HMH
  • IXL Learning
  • Learning A-Z
  • MobyMax
  • Renaissance
  • Voyager Sopris Learning

Best Evidence Management Solution

  • Abre
  • Instructure
  • MobyMax
  • Otus
  • Panorama Education
  • Renaissance

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution PK-12

  • Alef Education
  • Discovery Education
  • IXL Learning
  • McGraw Hill
  • Mindsets Learning
  • MobyMax
  • Renaissance
  • Savvas Learning Company

Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution

  • Accelerate Learning Inc.
  • Imagine Learning
  • MobyMax
  • Teaching Strategies

Best PK-12 Virtual Learning Solution

  • ClassLink
  • MobyMax

Best Research and Development Database Solution

  • Gale, part of Cengage Group
  • Gale, part of Cengage Group

Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution

  • Discovery Education
  • Edmentum
  • HMH
  • IXL Learning
  • Learning A-Z
  • Learning Without Tears
  • MobyMax
  • Voyager Sopris Learning

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grade K-12

  • BrainPOP
  • eDynamic Learning
  • Ellipsis Education
  • ExploreLearning
  • McGraw Hill
  • MobyMax
  • STEAM on Demand

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

  • AllHere
  • McGraw Hill
  • MobyMax
  • RethinkEd

Best Virtual Lab

  • ExploreLearning
  • Pearson
  • uCertify

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

  • WONKSKNOW LLC
  • uCertify COURSE, uCertify

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

  • American Federation of Teachers
  • Branching Minds
  • edWeb.net

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

  • Edmentum
  • eDynamic Learning
  • Gale, part of Cengage Group
  • uCertify
  • WIN Learning
  • Xello
  • YouScience

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

  • Gale, part of Cengage Group
  • Nearpod
  • Renaissance
  • uCertify

Best Evidence Management Solution

  • Abre
  • Instructure
  • MobyMax
  • Otus
  • Panorama Education
  • Renaissance

Best Educational Game

  • Carnegie Learning
  • ExploreLearning
  • Legends of Learning
  • Marketplace Simulations
  • PLTW + Tipping Point Media

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administration

  • ClassLink
  • Creatively Focused
  • Frontline Education

Best Gamification in Learning

  • eLEARNster LLC
  • ExploreLearning
  • HMH
  • Legends of Learning
  • MobyMax

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

  • ExploreLearning
  • Logitech
  • McGraw Hill
  • Mindsets Learning
  • MobyMax
  • Nearpod
  • Rex K-12, Inc.

Best Learning Management System (LMS)

  • Anthology Inc.
  • Compro Technologies
  • D2L

Best Learning Recovery Tool

  • Cignition
  • Curriculum Associates
  • Imagine Learning
  • Learning A-Z
  • Lexia
  • MobyMax
  • RethinkEd

Best Personalized Learning Solution

  • Alef Education
  • Branching Minds
  • HMH
  • IXL Learning
  • MobyMax
  • Open LMS
  • PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud
  • Renaissance Learning
  • Savvas Learning Company
  • uCertify

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8

  • Accelerate Learning Inc.
  • BrainPOP
  • Imagine Learning
  • Learning 2020, Inc.
  • MobyMax

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12

  • Discovery Education
  • ExploreLearning
  • Flinn Scientific
  • Kognity USA, Inc

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

  • Gale, part of Cengage Group
  • Imagine Learning
  • McGraw Hill
  • MobyMax
  • Nearpod

Best Solution for English Language Learners

  • HMH
  • Learning A-Z
  • MobyMax
  • Nearpod
  • Renaissance Learning
  • Rosetta Stone

Best Solution for Students with Special Needs

  • D2L
  • Frenalytics
  • MobyMax
  • RethinkEd

Best Virtual Learning Solution

  • Class Technologies
  • Edmentum
  • Imagine Learning
  • Learning A-Z
  • uCertify

Best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities

  • Ori Learning
  • RethinkEd

2024 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP FINALISTS
Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech

  • Branching Minds
  • Creatively Focused
  • Learning A-Z
  • Legends of Learning
  • MobyMax
  • Otus
  • Tutor.com
  • Xello

Best Ed Tech Company to Watch

  • Cignition
  • Mindsets Learning

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech

  • Learnosity
  • Renaissance

Lifetime Achievement Award in Ed Tech

  • BillingsConnect

Most Influential Thought Leader in Ed Tech

  • Alef Education
  • Cambium Learning Group
  • Creatively Focused
  • Edmentum
  • Savvas Learning Company

Most Innovative Ed Tech Company

  • AllHere
  • Cambium Learning Group
  • ClassLink
  • Nearpod
  • Tutor.com and The Princeton Review
  • VitalSource
  • WONKSKNOW

Best Student Experience

  • MobyMax
  • Tutor.com

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

  • HMH
  • MobyMax
  • Munetrix
  • Otus
  • Renaissance Learning
  • Savvas Learning Company
  • Sirius Education Solutions
  • Texthelp

*The Judging process is a rigorous one that honors only the truly stand-out nominations; in this case, the Judges selected just one submission to qualify in the Finals.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

SIIA communications contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

Also from this source

SIIA Announces Business Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards

SIIA Announces Business Technology Finalists for 2024 CODiE Awards

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announces 126 business technology Finalists for the 39th annual CODiE Awards. These...
SIIA Announces Innovation Showcase Powered by Cambium Learning 2024 Finalists!

SIIA Announces Innovation Showcase Powered by Cambium Learning 2024 Finalists!

The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) is pleased to reveal the finalists for the Innovation Showcase 2024, powered by Cambium...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics