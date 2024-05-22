SIIA Announces the 2024 CODiE Award Winners for Business Technology

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) presented the winners of the 2024 CODiE Awards in Business Technology during a virtual ceremony on May 21, 2024. Now in its 39th year, the CODiE Awards honor products, services and solutions that are leading innovation in their respective categories.

This year, 45 companies were recognized in 39 Business Technology categories with four companies receiving recognition in the Business Technology Leadership category. The Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology was presented to Anand Santhanam, Principal, Digital Cloud Transformation Delivery, Amazon Web Services in recognition of his commitment to business excellence and his proficiency and visionary leadership in digital transformation, cloud engineering and product management. The award celebrates an individual who has made significant long-term contributions to the industry – and is renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy.

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by developing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners – the crème de la crème. Congratulations to all the recipients."

Recognized as the industry's sole peer-reviewed awards program, the CODiE Awards enlist professionals who have proven experience in the category or categories they apply to evaluate during the Expert Review process. Their meticulous scoring determines the finalists for the SIIA CODiE Awards, accounting for 80 percent of the overall assessment. Subsequently, the finalists are peer reviewed, with scores from both rounds tallied to determine the ultimate winners.

Detailed information about each winner can be found at https://siia.net/codie/2024-codie-business-technology-winners/.

2024 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY WINNERS

Best Advancement in Cybersecurity

● Omnis Cyber Intelligence, NETSCOUT

Best AI Driven Technology Solution

● AI-Enabled Data Collection, Gordian

● Generative AI Governance and Compliance, Copyleaks

Best AI Solution for Healthcare

● Apixio's Prospective Risk Adjustment Suite, Apixio

Best AI Solution in Fintech

● Toggle Terminal, Toggle AI

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

● Alteryx Analytics Cloud, Alteryx

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

● EMIS Next, EMIS (ISI Emerging Markets Group)

● Factiva, Dow Jones

Best Business Intelligence Solution

● Snow SaaS Management, Snow Software

● INTENTIVE, NetLine: An Informa Business

Best Compliance Solution

● TimeClock Plus, TCP Software

Best Construction Management Platform

● Acumatica Construction Edition, Acumatica

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)

● BlueConic Customer Data Platform, BlueConic

Best Customer Education LMS

● Brightspace, D2L

Best Customer Service Solution

● Conversational Cloud, LivePerson

Best Data Tool

● LexisNexis® C.L.U.E. Auto Damage 360, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Best DevOps Tool

● SolarWinds Observability, SolarWinds

Best Digital Asset Management Solution (DAM)

● Acquia DAM, Acquia

Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX)

● Nexthink Flow, Nexthink

Best Emerging Technology

● Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management, Honeywell

Best Event Technology Solution

● BrightTALK by TechTarget, TechTarget

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

● Visible Alpha Insights, Visible Alpha

● Optimize Spend, TRG Screen

Best Financial Management Solution

● CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax, Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik

Best FinTech Solution

● Agora, Agora

Best Generative AI Solution

● ProcessMaker Platform, ProcessMaker

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

● Gain Servicing Platform, Gain

● SCORE – Sample Collection, Orchestration and Reconciliation, Virtusa

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Technology Solution

● Rippling, Rippling

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution

● Stytch, Stytch

Best Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution

● Aidentified, Aidentified

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

● Harmony iPaaS, Jitterbit

Best IT Management Solution

● Veeam Data Platform, Veeam Software

● Generative AI for Automated Incident Analysis, BigPanda

Best Knowledge Center/ Help Site

● Mailchimp Help Center, Intuit Mailchimp

Best Legal Solution

● Opus 2 Case Management, Opus 2

Best Marketing Solution

● Fabriq by BCG X, Boston Consulting Group

Best No Code/ Low Code Platform

● HCL Volt MX, HCLSoftware

Best Payments Solution

● 2Checkout Monetization Platform, 2Checkout (now Verifone)

Best Platform as a Service

● Crowdbotics, Crowdbotics

Best Project Management Solution

● The Kantata Professional Services Cloud, Kantata

Best Property Intelligence Solution

● Rent Manager, London Computer Systems

Best Subscription Billing Solution

● BillingPlatform, BillingPlatform

Best Upskilling/ Workforce Learning Solution

● BILT, BILT Incorporated

Best Work Management Platform

● Wolters Kluwer Legisway, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

2024 CODiE AWARDS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP WINNERS

Business Technology Leadership Award

● PowerSchool

Customer Success Team of the Year

● ChurnZero

Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Technology

● Anand Santhanam

Most Innovative Tech Company

● The Helix, Booz Allen Hamilton's Center for Innovation

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing nearly 400 technology, data and media companies and associations globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

