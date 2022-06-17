SIIA Awards CODiE to The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution for "Best Learning Recovery Tool" in K-12

Key Education Industry Award Signals "Versatility" of Supplemental Reading Resource to Support Diverse Student Populations

PRINCETON, N.J., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, publisher of the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, has received a distinguished SIIA CODiE Award for Best Learning Recovery Tool.

Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a national nonprofit working with schools across the country to solve the literacy crisis for diverse and marginalized students. Its signature product, the award-winning Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, is composed of high quality, human-read audiobooks, and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student progress. Case studies prove its effectiveness to double the rate of reading growth, while providing equitable access to curriculum and literature to transform struggling readers into engaged, competent achievers.

Today, the Audiobook Solution serves over 1.6 million U.S. students in grades- 3-12, and holds prominent education awards for exceptional quality including:

Best Learning Recovery Tool – SIIA CODiE

Best Virtual Learning Solution Finalist – SIIA CODiE

Best Back to School Product for Secondary Education - T&L Excellence Award

Cool Tool Award - EdTech Digest

World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention - Fast Company

Best Remote & Blended Learning Tool – T&L Excellence Award

Academic Choice Awards – Smart Media

Mom's Choice Award of Excellence

The Parents and Teachers' Choice Awards

Judges' criteria for winning the 2022 CODiE Award for Best Learning Recovery Tool included adaptability, ease of use for educators, independent use by students, standards alignment, data and reporting, learning engagement and innovation.

Heather Wiederstein, Vice President of Solutions Design for Learning Ally says, "We are especially proud of this CODiE award because it recognizes how Learning Ally has supported educators and students with learning recovery, and signals yet another huge benefit for educators working with struggling readers… versatility. The Audiobook Solution is a supplement that enhances remote and blended learning settings as easily as it does whole group and small group instruction. Educators use it to support their evidence-based reading instruction, and to improve fundamental reading skills in comprehension, vocabulary, and fluency. Students who once felt left behind become confident, independent learners who can read on grade-level. That is why our Audiobook Solution is a top CODiE winner."

The Association for Software and Information Industry (SIIA) serves the education technology sector through advocacy, legislation, and public affairs. Teachers and administrators review all nominated ed-tech products for the CODiE Award. Their evaluations determine the finalists, and SIIA members vote on the final products. Combined scores represent the top winners as the most innovative and effective education products available in the education marketplace today.

Jeff Joseph, SIIA President says, "This year's winners are the best of the best. They address many critical issues facing students – from introduction and equality to individualized and tailored learning, and much more."

Visit learningally.org/educators or call 800-221-1098.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators across the United States.

Media Contact:

Valerie Chernek

[email protected]

410-960-4060

SOURCE Learning Ally