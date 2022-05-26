Sila Acquires TriState Home Services, LLC - Continues Expansion in National Capital Region

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired TriState Home Services, LLC, one of the leading home services companies in Frederick County, Maryland. Through the TriState acquisition, Sila has increased its range of home comfort services, strengthened its Maryland customer operations, and further enhanced its award-winning capabilities for serving residential customers in adjoining areas of Virginia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Based in Frederick, MD, TriState is a best-in-class, home services company delivering heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions to thousands of customers for nearly two decades.

"In seeking the right partner for Sila to expand within this important market, TriState Home Services was the perfect fit for our customer-focused growth strategy in Frederick County, MD and across the Greater Washington DC Metro region. TriState has established a superb reputation through the outstanding work of their award-winning team of experts," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "With the TriState management team having over 100 years of combined industry experience, coupled with the added customer benefit of bringing in distinctive electrical services expertise, our partnership will notably expand our offerings to customers across the Sila Services family of companies."

About TriState Home Services, LLC.

TriState Home Service was founded in 2003 and is a full-service home comfort company recognized by its customers for superior work in installation, repair and service of heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical equipment. Their licensed and certified technicians and installers have been recognized and voted as the 'Best of Frederick' for their extensive knowledge, expertise, and commitment to exceptional customer service. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit TriState Home Services.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 17 brands across 20 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

