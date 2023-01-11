Sila Services Acquires Central Cooling & Heating, Inc. - Continuing Strategic Expansion across the New England Region

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Central Cooling & Heating, Inc., a leading provider of air conditioning, heating and indoor air quality services in the Greater Boston area. Founded in Woburn, MA in 1966, Central Cooling & Heating has established itself as a preeminent household name with award-winning HVAC installation, repair and maintenance services across Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk County.

"Complete customer satisfaction is a core tenant of Central Cooling & Heating's team. This commitment aligns seamlessly with Sila Services' promise of delighting customers at every opportunity. We're excited to continue our customer-focused growth strategy in the New England region in partnership with Rich Lavoie and his team, welcoming the customers of Central as well as investing in the exceptional Central team members as part of our family of companies," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

"From being a featured expert on national television programming with PBS and the Discovery Channel, to being named one of the Top 25 HVAC Businesses in the United States by Contracting Business magazine, Central Cooling & Heating is a recognized leader in our industry. As Sila Services continues to expand across New England and beyond, the combination of our innovative operational support resources with high-performing, distinctive home services brands will continue to create opportunities for our expert team members and growth for the broader Sila Services platform."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 19 brands across 25 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC