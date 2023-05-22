Sila Services Acquires Park Ridge Unique Indoor Comfort to Expand Presence in Chicagoland Region

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC announced that it recently acquired Park Ridge Unique Indoor Comfort, Inc., a prominent family-owned HVAC company specializing in heating and cooling installation and repairs since 1967. Based in Northbrook, IL, Park Ridge Unique Indoor Comfort provides first-class quality repair, maintenance, and installation for heating and air conditioning systems. The acquisition, coupled with Sila Services' other recent Midwest regional investments, strengthens its presence across this strategic growth market.

"Park Ridge Unique Indoor Comfort has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional customer service, which is demonstrated by their high volume of customer referrals. Ed Banczak, his son Dan, and their entire team have been recognized as respected home comfort experts across Chicago and the North Shore for over 50 years. With the team's expertise in installing, repairing, and maintaining distinctive heating and cooling solutions, this is an ideal fit for our team as we expand our capabilities to better serve a growing customer base across the region," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "We are excited to welcome the team to the Sila Services family and work together to deliver the highest-quality HVAC services to our customers in Northbrook and beyond."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 21 brands across 28 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service and installation teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction.

