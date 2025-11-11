Silent Beacon Expands Its Safety Line with Personal Safety Alarm - Now Available for Preorder

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Beacon, a leader in wearable safety technology, today announced the upcoming launch of the Silent Beacon Personal Safety Alarm, a compact, high-decibel alarm designed to help individuals feel more confident and prepared wherever life takes them. It is now available for preorder.

The release of the Personal Safety Alarm marks a new chapter in Silent Beacon's mission to make intuitive safety tools accessible to everyone, from everyday consumers and families to businesses protecting their frontline teams. Building on the success of Silent Beacon 2.0, the company continues to innovate across personal and enterprise safety with products designed for real-world use when fast communication and response are critical.

Introducing the Silent Beacon Personal Safety Alarm: Dependable Support in the Moments That Matter Most

The Silent Beacon Personal Safety Alarm delivers a 135 dB siren, flashing LED light, and an optional vibration-activated alarm mode that helps users attract attention or deter potential threats. With no apps or subscriptions required, the device is simple, portable, and ready when needed.

Key Features Include:

135 dB Audible Alarm

Flashing LED Light

Two Alarm Modes: Pull-to-Activate or Vibration Mode

Rechargeable USB-C Battery (two-hour charge; up to two-year standby)

Durable Aluminum-Alloy Shell

Lightweight 1.4 oz Design

From students and travelers to parents, joggers, and commuters, the Personal Safety Alarm offers quick access to help without added complexity.

For Those Who Want More: Silent Beacon 2.0 and Enterprise Safety Solutions

For individuals and organizations seeking advanced, connected protection, Silent Beacon also offers:

Silent Beacon 2.0: A Bluetooth®-enabled wearable panic button that allows users to call 911, notify loved ones, and share live GPS location through the Silent Beacon app.

A Bluetooth®-enabled wearable panic button that allows users to call 911, notify loved ones, and share live GPS location through the Silent Beacon app. Enterprise Safety Solutions (ESS): A scalable platform combining wearable devices with a real-time cloud dashboard for organizations to manage safety alerts and location visibility.

A Legacy of Safety, Powered by Innovation

"Safety is deeply personal: it's about confidence and connection," said Kenny Kelley, Founder and CEO of Silent Beacon. "The Silent Beacon Personal Safety Alarm gives individuals a simple, effective tool for personal protection, while our Enterprise Safety Solutions platform supports connected safety at scale."

Silent Beacon's technology is used by healthcare organizations, government agencies, schools, and field service companies nationwide. With the introduction of the Personal Safety Alarm, the company continues to expand its mission of making proactive safety solutions accessible to everyone.

About Silent Beacon

Silent Beacon is a leading provider of personal and enterprise-grade safety technology. From wearable panic buttons to cloud-based alert platforms, Silent Beacon's solutions help individuals and organizations respond quickly and confidently during emergencies. Trusted by organizations across healthcare, government, education, and nonprofit sectors, Silent Beacon combines simplicity, reliability, and innovation to help enhance safety for everyone.

Learn more: www.silentbeacon.com

Preorder the Silent Beacon Personal Safety Alarm: www.silentbeacon.com/silent-beacon-personal-safety-alarm

