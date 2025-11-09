Silent Beacon Joins Forces with Mental Health Cooperative to Equip Mental Health Crisis Workers with Wearable Panic Buttons

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Health Cooperative (MHC) , one of Tennessee's leading behavioral health organizations, has partnered with safety technology company Silent Beacon to help protect MHC's frontline mental health professionals. Through this collaboration, nearly 300 MHC team members now carry discreet wearable panic buttons that, with a single press, can call 911, alert supervisors, and transmit their live GPS location for assistance in emergencies.

For MHC's staff, safety isn't just a workplace concern; it's essential to providing effective care in the community. With Silent Beacon devices in hand, staff now have a discreet, one-touch way to connect directly with supervisors and emergency services. "Having the Silent Beacon provides an added layer of security and expedited communication in the event of an incident and increases ease of communication no matter where they are," said Traci Pekovitch, Safety Specialist at MHC.

Silent Beacon partners with MHC to enhance mental health worker safety. Post this

For MHC's crisis response and community outreach teams, safety has always been essential to their ability to provide care. "Probably 90% of their work is actually out in the community, doing home visits. They're in some locations that are very unfamiliar to them," said Traci Pekovitch. "Associates utilize the footsteps feature and communicate feeling safer knowing their supervisor knows where they are. Even for those that don't opt in, they verbalize the appreciation for having the option and are encouraged [that] leadership invests in associate safety."

Every month, more than 17,000 Tennesseans turn to MHC for crisis intervention, counseling, and ongoing support. MHC's services reach deep into the community, providing crisis intervention in schools and supporting children and families at home. These service settings are often unpredictable, with staff helping someone in acute distress, addressing substance use challenges, or meeting clients experiencing homelessness. MHC's mission is rooted in compassion: The organization empowers individuals and families to live healthier lives. Through a collaborative approach to behavioral health, physical health, and substance use services, individuals experience hope and live a fulfilling life after diagnosis.

With Silent Beacon, MHC employees have access to a reliable safety net. During a school lockdown, staff can notify their team of their whereabouts without drawing attention. On home visits, they know backup can be reached quickly if a crisis escalates. By helping keep workers safe with its wearable panic button, Silent Beacon enables MHC to stay focused on its mission: delivering hope and healing where it's needed most.

"For those on the frontlines of mental health care, any situation can change in an instant," said Kenny Kelley, Founder and CEO of Silent Beacon. "Our goal is to give organizations the tools to help keep their employees safe and connected no matter where their work takes them. Silent Beacon's simplicity is its power; one button can summon help, share the user's location, and maintain open communication when every second matters. We're proud to stand beside MHC in helping protect the people who dedicate their lives to supporting others."

In addition to its partnership with MHC, Silent Beacon is committed to helping safeguard workers across a wide range of industries. Its technology also supports professionals in healthcare, construction, education, government, emergency response, retail, hospitality, and real estate; fields where having swift access to help can make all the difference.

About Silent Beacon

Silent Beacon is a leading provider of enterprise-grade safety solutions, specializing in panic button technology designed to enhance workforce safety. Our cutting-edge Enterprise Safety Solution empowers businesses across industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and corporate environments, with scalable tools to respond to emergencies and comply with new safety regulations. In addition to our mass alert portal and cloud-based dashboard, at the core of our platform is the Silent Beacon 2.0 panic button: a discreet, wearable device that enables immediate two-way communication, live GPS tracking, and customizable alert routing. Whether deployed across a small team or a national organization, Silent Beacon helps businesses meet compliance requirements, improve incident response times, and prioritize peace of mind. Trusted by enterprises, healthcare organizations, and non-profits nationwide, Silent Beacon is redefining workplace safety with reliable, easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing protocols.

SOURCE Silent Beacon