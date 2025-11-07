Silent Beacon Partners with DC's Oldest Domestic Violence Shelter to Enhance Staff Safety with Wearable Emergency Tech

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful partnership between D.C.'s oldest domestic violence organization, My Sister's Place , and Maryland-based safety tech company Silent Beacon is shaping what safety looks like for frontline workers in the DMV. The collaboration equips My Sister's Place staff with wearable panic button devices that, with a single press, can call 911, send alerts to multiple emergency contacts, and share live GPS coordinates, support the safety of those who protect others.

This partnership underscores how technology and advocacy can work hand in hand to strengthen community safety. For staff at My Sister's Place, who work in shelters, conduct home visits, and support survivors in a variety of environments, Silent Beacon offers an added layer of protection and confidence in their daily work.

"At My Sister's Place, our staff works with survivors of domestic violence every day; in shelters, in the community, and often in challenging or high-risk situations," said Krista McDaniel, Interim Executive Director of My Sister's Place. "It's critical that our team can reach help the moment a problem arises, because every second matters in an emergency. Silent Beacon's wearable panic button provides a simple, discreet way to alert emergency contacts or 911, giving our team greater peace of mind as they carry out this vital work."

Silent Beacon's discreet design makes it especially useful in sensitive emergency situations. Its built-in "Silent Mode" allows users to request help without drawing attention, an essential feature for those working in unpredictable environments.

"Safety is at the core of everything we do," McDaniel added. "My Sister's Place empowers survivors to take back control of their lives, and this partnership with Silent Beacon reflects that same value for our staff. Equipping our team with Silent Beacon's panic button devices demonstrates the same philosophy we teach survivors: that safety and autonomy matter. It's about leading by example and creating a culture of protection, empowerment, and care."

The timing could not be more urgent. Domestic violence remains a national crisis affecting one in three women and one in seven men in the U.S. According to national data, 24 people per minute experience rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, more than 12 million people each year. While most violent crime rates are falling, domestic violence incidents have risen 3% in the first half of the year, highlighting the need for innovative safety measures.

"After equipping our staff with Silent Beacon, they've said they feel more confident conducting home visits, outreach, and community work with survivors of domestic violence," said McDaniel. "Knowing they have a discreet, dependable way to reach help allows them to focus fully on supporting survivors, rather than worrying about their own safety. That added peace of mind makes a real difference in how effectively we can do our jobs."

Founded by entrepreneur Kenny Kelley, Silent Beacon was born from personal experience. After surviving a near-fatal motorcycle crash that left him unable to call for help, Kelley set out to develop a wearable device that could help connect users to emergency assistance with the press of a button. The technology is now being used across industries, from healthcare and education to government, construction, and nonprofit organizations like My Sister's Place, to help protect workers and individuals in vulnerable or isolated environments.

"Technology has the power to save lives, but only if it's simple enough to use in an emergency," said Kenny Kelley, Founder and CEO of Silent Beacon. "We designed Silent Beacon to help people feel safer and more connected, whether they're a survivor, a social worker, or someone walking to their car late at night. Partnering with My Sister's Place means our technology can help protect the very people who dedicate their lives to protecting others, and that's exactly what our mission is about."

McDaniel hopes this collaboration will serve as a model for others. "We hope this sends a clear message to other organizations that prioritizing staff safety is essential," she said. "Frontline staff are often the first to respond in moments of crisis, and their safety should always be a top concern. By investing in technology like Silent Beacon, we're showing that caring for those who work directly with survivors is central to our mission, and that innovation can play a vital role in enhancing safety and supporting efforts to combat domestic violence."

About Silent Beacon

Silent Beacon is a leading provider of enterprise-grade safety solutions, specializing in panic button technology designed to enhance workforce safety. Our cutting-edge Enterprise Safety Solution empowers businesses across industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and corporate environments, with scalable tools to respond to emergencies and comply with new safety regulations. In addition to our mass alert portal and cloud-based dashboard, at the core of our platform is the Silent Beacon 2.0 panic button: a discreet, wearable device that enables immediate two-way communication, live GPS tracking, and customizable alert routing. Whether deployed across a small team or a national organization, Silent Beacon helps businesses meet compliance requirements, improve incident response times, and prioritize peace of mind. Trusted by enterprises, healthcare organizations, and non-profits nationwide, Silent Beacon is redefining workplace safety with reliable, easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing protocols.

