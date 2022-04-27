Silicon Labs Accelerates Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2022

IoT Leader Demonstrates Strength Across Both Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life Business Units

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported strong financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 2, 2022. Revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $234 million, up 12% sequentially and 48% year-on-year.

"We are off to an outstanding start in our first full year as the largest pure-play IoT wireless company. We delivered record revenue in the quarter and great operating results," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Labs. "Demand for our solutions remains strong, and our design win momentum is accelerating across our wireless portfolio and in both our Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life end markets." 

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased to $234 million, up 12% sequentially and 48% year-on-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $127 million, up 61% year-on-year
  • Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $107 million, up 35% year-on-year
  • Gross margin of 67% driven by the one-time financial impact of selling through lower cost inventory purchased prior to 2022

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 67%
  • GAAP R&D expenses were $78 million
  • GAAP SG&A expenses were $45 million
  • GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 14.4%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.58

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 67%
  • Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $36 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 24.3%
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.05

Business Highlights

  • Announced and shipped initial samples of the xG24 family of SoCs, which support Matter and bring AI/ML acceleration to battery-powered edge devices. Initial customer response has been strong. The Alpha program sold out with participants representing a range of Smart Home and Industrial applications. For example,
    • SensiML is using the xG24's built-in machine learning accelerator to enable new IoT edge AI/ML applications for their customers. Together, SensiML and Silicon Labs are developing a proof-of-concept demonstration showing door locks using machine learning in audio sensors to detect and distinguish relatively subtle acoustic events to strengthen home security.
    • Tuya selected the MG24 to be part of its Tuya IoT development platform to offer a Matter-ready solution with the computing power and RAM needed for the sophisticated systems its customers are designing.  More than 510,000 developers use the Tuya platform and Tuya-powered smart devices are sold through 100,000 sales channels worldwide.
    • Viessman, a global provider of heating and refrigeration systems, selected MG24 for its low current consumption, which makes it possible to introduce battery-powered heating and refrigeration products for flexible deployments within industrial settings.
  • The xG24 performed very well on the important MLCommons Machine Learning and Inference Performance benchmark. With integrated AI/ML hardware acceleration, the xG24 SoCs provided up to 4x faster processing with up to 6x lower power consumption for machine learning workloads. This means even ultra-low-power wireless IoT devices can now be enhanced with machine learning capabilities.

"The xG24 family is just the latest in an impressive line-up of solutions built on our Series 2 platform," said Johnson. "With Series 2, we've been able to increase our R&D efficiency and deliver new products faster, and the market response has been fantastic. Sales of Series 1-based products have been strong. Series 2 sales have taken off even faster, and we have several more Series 2-based products on the horizon."

  • Repurchased $250 million of the company's shares in the open market thus far in 2022, resulting in the retirement of 1.76 million shares, and the company's board of directors approved repurchases of up to an additional $350 million of the company's common stock through the end of 2022.

Business Outlook

The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $245 to $255 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin of approximately 60.9%
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $129 million
  • GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 33%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.37 to $0.47

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 61%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $107 million
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 26%
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.85 to $0.95

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call    

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through May 4, 2022, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 1597850.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

April 2,
2022

April 3,
2021

Revenues

$233,814

$157,857

Cost of revenues

78,042

66,103

Gross profit

155,772

91,754

Operating expenses:


   Research and development

77,542

64,015

   Selling, general and administrative

44,647

42,454

Operating expenses

122,189

106,469

Operating income (loss)

33,583

(14,715)

Other income (expense):


   Interest income and other, net

1,499

1,149

   Interest expense

(1,680)

(11,324)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

33,402

(24,890)

Provision for income taxes

11,689

1,992

Equity-method earnings

1,194

1,726

Income (loss) from continuing operations

22,907

(25,156)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

--

38,665




Net income

$  22,907

$  13,509




Basic earnings (loss) per share:


   Continuing operations

$      0.60

$     (0.57)

   Net income

$      0.60

$      0.31




Diluted earnings (loss) per share:


   Continuing operations

$      0.58

$     (0.57)

   Net income

$      0.58

$      0.29




Weighted-average common shares outstanding:


   Basic

38,003

44,160

   Diluted

39,523

45,832

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits.  Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results.  These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

April 2, 2022

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP

Measure

GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Stock
Compensation
Expense

Intangible Asset
Amortization

Non-GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Revenues

$233,814






















Gross profit

155,772

66.6%

$272

$        --

$156,044

66.7%













Research and development

77,542

33.2%

6,991

7,570

62,981

26.9%













Selling, general and administrative

44,647

19.0%

5,613

2,781

36,253

15.5%













Operating income


33,583

14.4%

12,876

10,351

56,810

24.3%















Three Months Ended

April 2, 2022

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share


GAAP

Measure

Stock

Compensation
Expense*

Intangible Asset
Amortization*

Equity-Method

Investment
Adjustments*

Income

Tax

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income

$22,907

$12,876

$10,351

$(1,194)

$(3,410)

$41,530













Diluted shares outstanding

39,523








39,523













Diluted earnings per share

0.58








1.05

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending

July 2, 2022


GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Adjustments*

Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin

60.9%

0.1%

61%







Operating expenses

$129

$(22)

$107







Effective tax rate

33%

(7)%

26%







Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.37

$0.48

$0.85







Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.47

$0.48

$0.95

* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $13.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $8.8 million and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.  

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


April 2,
2022

January 1,
2022

Assets


Current assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

$   765,911

$1,074,623

   Short-term investments

1,167,807

964,582

   Accounts receivable, net

79,233

98,313

   Inventories

55,515

49,307

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

54,932

51,748

Total current assets

2,123,398

2,238,573

Property and equipment, net

147,940

146,516

Goodwill

376,389

376,389

Other intangible assets, net

108,627

118,978

Other assets, net

87,408

77,839

Total assets

$2,843,762

$2,958,295




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


   Accounts payable

$     64,388

$     47,327

   Current portion of convertible debt, net

--

450,599

   Deferred revenue and returns liability

21,640

13,849

   Other current liabilities

160,180

157,052

Total current liabilities

246,208

668,827

Convertible debt, net

528,086

--

Other non-current liabilities

61,813

77,044

Total liabilities

836,107

745,871

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


   Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

      shares issued

--

--

   Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;  

      37,204 and 38,481 shares issued and outstanding at

      April 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively

4

4

   Retained earnings

2,018,117

2,214,839

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,466)

(2,419)

Total stockholders' equity

2,007,655

2,212,424

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,843,762

$2,958,295

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

April 2,
2022

April 3,
2021

Operating Activities


Net income

$    22,907

$  13,509

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in)

   operating activities of continuing operations:


   Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

--

(38,665)

   Depreciation of property and equipment

5,156

4,108

   Amortization of other intangible assets

10,351

11,451

   Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 

496

6,456

   Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt

--

3,370

   Stock-based compensation expense

12,875

11,368

   Equity-method earnings

(1,194)

(1,726)

   Deferred income taxes

(4,202)

(3,197)

   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


      Accounts receivable

19,080

(8,530)

      Inventories

(6,215)

(4,908)

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,704

(12,735)

      Accounts payable

8,932

14,116

      Other current liabilities and income taxes

8,345

(13,432)

      Deferred revenue and returns liability

7,791

463

      Other non-current liabilities

(817)

(1,972)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

85,209

(20,324)




Investing Activities


Purchases of marketable securities

(435,690)

(8,251)

Sales of marketable securities

9,106

121,557

Maturities of marketable securities

213,750

39,835

Purchases of property and equipment

(4,554)

(5,705)

Purchases of other assets

--

(578)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations

(217,388)

146,858




Financing Activities


Payments on debt

--

(140,572)

Repurchases of common stock

(157,778)

--

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(8,755)

(17,817)

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations

(166,533)

(158,389)




Discontinued Operations


Operating activities

(10,000)

34,827

Investing activities

--

(468)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

(10,000)

34,359




Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(308,712)

2,504

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,074,623

202,720

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$  765,911

$205,224

