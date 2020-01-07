Silicon Labs and Quuppa Team Up to Deliver Best-in-Class Bluetooth Location Solution

Silicon Labs is demonstrating the new direction finding solution at CES, Jan. 7-10, 2020, at its public suite in the Venetian/Sands Expo, Level 3, Toscana 3710. The demo showcases sub-one-meter indoor asset tracking with Bluetooth AoA technology and combines Silicon Labs' Thunderboard Sense evaluation kit and Bluetooth SoCs as asset tags with Quuppa's Bluetooth locators and position engine for tracking.

The Silicon Labs and Quuppa Bluetooth direction finding solution targets a wide range of indoor positioning, navigation, and asset and people tracking applications for industrial IoT, logistics, security, personal medical devices, smart buildings and retail use cases. The solution can be used to optimize processes and workflows for improved productivity and efficiency in commercial and industrial environments.

"The combination of Quuppa's turnkey infrastructure and Silicon Labs' silicon, software and tools for asset tag design provides IoT developers with a comprehensive solution that reduces the cost and complexity of developing location positioning applications," Fabio Belloni, chief customer officer at Quuppa. "We're delighted to partner with Silicon Labs because they match our deep commitment and know-how to advance the state of the art in location services technology."

Silicon Labs' Bluetooth system-on-chip (SoC) devices and wireless modules enable developers to create ultra-low-power, low-cost asset tag designs that flexibly support large-scale applications. Asset tags based on Silicon Labs' new EFR32BG22 Series 2 SoCs can enable 10-year coin cell battery life, less than one meter accuracy and low BOM cost of less than $1 (USD) for asset tags manufactured in high volume.

"Quuppa, the pioneer and market leader in accurate Bluetooth indoor positioning technology, is an ideal infrastructure partner to help drive widespread deployment of indoor asset tracking solutions," said Ross Sabolcik, vice president and general manager of IoT commercial and industrial products at Silicon Labs. "As the first wireless SoC supplier to support Bluetooth direction finding, we offer optimized Bluetooth silicon, software and development tools to help our customers design low-cost, low-power asset tags compatible with Quuppa's large and growing location positioning ecosystem."

Quuppa is a leading provider of real-time locating systems (RTLS) with more than 2,000 deployments in 50 countries. Quuppa unlocks the full potential of accurate indoor location-based services with a partner ecosystem of infrastructure, tag providers, system integrators, application developers and service providers. The heart of Quuppa's technology solution is the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System based on standard Bluetooth LE technology using AoA methodology. Quuppa offers a scalable system comprising locator hardware, advanced positioning engines, and several software tools for system planning, configuration and telemetry. The system can be used for tracking and monitoring Quuppa compatible Bluetooth tags, mobile devices and sensors. The Quuppa Positioning Engine also offers an open API to support customer applications and system monitoring.

For more information about Silicon Labs' Bluetooth direction finding silicon, software and development tools, visit silabs.com/bluetooth-direction-finding .

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for accurate location positioning, delivering the world's most open, accurate and reliable location positioning system thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth, the Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) methodologies, as well as its advanced location algorithms and management software tools that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 160 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government, asset tracking and others.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

