Silicon Labs Appoints Ian N. Dawson as Chief Information Security Officer to Lead Enterprise Security Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced Ian N. Dawson has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Dawson will lead Silicon Labs' global cybersecurity strategy and governance, strengthening cyber resiliency, protecting intellectual property, and advancing security-by-design practices across silicon, software, and cloud-connected products to support customers and long-term growth.

Dawson brings more than 20 years of information technology and cybersecurity leadership experience, including senior security leadership roles at Lumen Technologies and The Charles Schwab Corporation, where he led global security operations, enterprise resiliency initiatives, and board- and regulator-facing cybersecurity programs. Throughout his career, he has built and led globally distributed teams across security architecture, identity and access management, threat and vulnerability management, security analytics, and cyber engineering, with deep expertise spanning DevSecOps, cloud and product security, AI governance, and intellectual property protection. Dawson is also an active cybersecurity thought leader, contributing to industry information-sharing and policy discussions through sector groups and committees, and holds multiple technical and leadership certifications across leading security organizations.

"We are pleased to welcome Ian to Silicon Labs' leadership team," said Daniel Cooley, Chief Technology Officer at Silicon Labs. "Ian's depth of experience building and scaling global security capabilities will be instrumental as we continue to deliver secure, intelligent wireless solutions and strengthen resiliency, governance, and customer trust across our business."

"I'm excited to join Silicon Labs at a time when security is both a core business enabler and a competitive differentiator," said Dawson. "I look forward to partnering across the company to advance security-by-design, deepen cyber resilience, and help protect our people, customers, and innovation."

