Silicon Labs and Teledyne e2v HiRel Partner on High Reliability Isolation

Teledyne e2v HiRel will market custom high reliability solutions based on the Silicon Labs' Si827x isolated gate driver family that are optimized for space, aerospace, military, oil and gas and other markets requiring advanced technology and high reliability. The Teledyne gate drivers based on the Si827x family will be screened and qualified by Teledyne accordingly for specific market specifications, with an initial focus on satellite power systems supporting satellite communications.

"The combination of Silicon Labs' industry leading isolation with Teledyne's expertise in space and aerospace will give high reliability customers a new level of performance in their complex systems," said Brian Mirkin, Vice President and General Manager of Power Products at Silicon Labs. "Our proprietary silicon isolation technology is ideal for specialized markets such as aerospace that require high-performance noise immunity, and flexible driver configurations to successfully manage high-speed switching requirements."

The new Teledyne family based on Silicon Labs gate drivers are ideal for GaN applications due to their faster switches rates and provide options for either a single driver or a combination of two 4 A isolated drivers in a single IC package for isolated gate drive applications. The product offers high-performance noise immunity, eliminating the risk posed by faster switching speeds. The high noise transients generated by the faster switching do not affect signal integrity through the driver, removing the risk of incorrect switching or latch-up.

"We anticipate a great deal of demand from our customer base with this new level of isolation reliability excellence we are able to offer," said Mont Taylor, Teledyne e2v HiRel Vice President of Business Development. "Our HiRel customers are seeking robust power solutions, and we are confident this new partnership with Silicon Labs will deliver a new caliber of isolated gate drivers that will help space, aerospace, oil and gas and military companies enhance and strengthen their system designs."

The custom Teledyne solutions based on the Silicon Labs Si827x product family will be made available in Q4 of 2020. The new devices are ideally suited to compliment Teledyne's new family of HiRel GaN HEMTs, the TDG650 family. The applicable Teledyne parts include TDGD271DEP (Si8271GB-IS), TDGD274DEP (Si8274GB1-IS1), and TDGD274FEP (Si8274GB1-IM1).

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

About Teledyne e2v HiRel

Teledyne e2v HiRel innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v HiRel's unique approach involves listening to the market and to the application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom, or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. www.tdehirel.com.

Cautionary Language

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could impact Silicon Labs' financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Silicon Labs' filings with the SEC. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

