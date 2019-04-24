Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2019. Revenue was at the midpoint of guidance at $188.1 million, down from $215.5 million in the fourth quarter, with gross margin, opex and earnings per share (EPS) exceeding expectations. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.12 and $0.59, respectively.

"We exited 2018 with strong design win momentum and leading positions in key secular growth markets," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Despite macro turbulence, Q1 bookings were robust, signaling a Q2 rebound. We believe we are well-positioned to outperform the market."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue declined to $106 million , down 11% sequentially and up 3% year-on-year.

, down 11% sequentially and up 3% year-on-year. Infrastructure revenue was about flat sequentially at $46 million , down 7% year-on-year.

, down 7% year-on-year. Broadcast revenue declined to $26 million , down 25% sequentially and 27% year-on-year.

, down 25% sequentially and 27% year-on-year. Access revenue declined to $10 million , down 36% sequentially and 43% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 61.6%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $62 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $49 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 2.7%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.12 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.8%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $48 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $40 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 14.9%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.59 .

Product Results

Launched the new Si89xx family of isolated ICs delivering precise current and voltage measurement with ultra-low temperature drift for industrial, green energy and EV/HEV applications.

Introduced a comprehensive portfolio of clock and buffer timing solutions providing best-in-class jitter performance to meet the new PCI Express Gen 5 specification.

Released the first SoC products in the next-generation Wireless Gecko Series 2 portfolio, delivering the industry's most versatile and scalable IoT connectivity platform designed to make IoT products more powerful, efficient and reliable.

Business Outlook

The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $202 to $212 million, reflecting sequential growth in IoT, Broadcast and Access, with Infrastructure flat, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $112.5 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 5.0%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.16 and $0.26 .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $89.0 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 12.0%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.70 and $0.80 .

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10130132. The replay will be available through May 24, 2019.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018 Revenues $188,113

$205,384 Cost of revenues 72,239

81,147 Gross profit 115,874

124,237 Operating expenses:





Research and development 61,566

54,828 Selling, general and administrative 49,216

45,694 Operating expenses 110,782

100,522 Operating income 5,092

23,715 Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 2,823

3,202 Interest expense (4,997)

(4,883) Income before income taxes 2,918

22,034 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,480)

(4,371) Net income $ 5,398

$ 26,405







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.12

$ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.60







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 43,189

42,963 Diluted 43,716

43,918

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended March 30, 2019



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible Asset

Amortization

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$188,113













































Gross profit

115,874

61.6%

$ 318

$ --

$116,192

61.8%

























Research and

development

61,566

32.7%

6,097

7,711

47,758

25.4%

























Selling, general and

administrative

49,216

26.2%

6,169

2,608

40,439

21.5%

























Operating income

5,092

2.7%

12,584

10,319

27,995

14.9%































Non-GAAP

Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended March 30, 2019



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Non-cash

Interest

Expense*

Income Tax

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Net income

$ 5,398

$12,584

$10,319

$2,886

$(5,340)

$25,847

























Diluted shares

outstanding

43,716

















43,716

























Diluted earnings

per share

$ 0.12

















$ 0.59



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending June 29, 2019



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60.0%

0.50%

60.5%













Operating expenses

$112.5

$23.5

$89.0













Effective tax rate

5.0%

7.0%

12.0%













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.16

$0.54

$0.70













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.26

$0.54

$0.80

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



March 30,

2019

December 29,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,144

$ 197,043 Short-term investments 382,710

416,779 Accounts receivable, net 69,871

73,194 Inventories 70,489

74,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,274

64,650 Total current assets 814,488

826,638 Property and equipment, net 138,819

139,049 Goodwill 397,344

397,344 Other intangible assets, net 160,512

170,832 Other assets, net 110,764

90,491 Total assets $1,621,927

$1,624,354







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 41,544

$ 41,171 Deferred revenue and returns liability 23,971

22,494 Other current liabilities 69,240

81,180 Total current liabilities 134,755

144,845 Convertible debt 358,093

354,771 Other non-current liabilities 71,597

57,448 Total liabilities 564,445

557,064 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;

43,341 and 43,088 shares issued and outstanding at

March 30, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 90,988

107,517 Retained earnings 966,741

961,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (251)

(1,574) Total stockholders' equity 1,057,482

1,067,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,621,927

$1,624,354

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018

Operating Activities







Net income $ 5,398

$ 26,405

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 4,137

3,704

Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 10,320

6,427

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 3,321

3,169

Stock-based compensation expense 12,584

12,192

Deferred income taxes (3,530)

(4,780)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 3,323

(3,307)

Inventories 4,488

(3,368)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,410

(17,169)

Accounts payable 714

13,030

Other current liabilities and income taxes (15,996)

(9,643)

Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability 1,477

(2,599)

Other non-current liabilities (631)

(1,849)

Net cash provided by operating activities 32,015

22,212











Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments (63,577)

(52,821)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 99,068

128,975

Purchases of property and equipment (3,874)

(4,102)

Purchases of other assets (414)

(4,698)

Net cash provided by investing activities 31,203

67,354











Financing Activities







Repurchases of common stock (15,004)

--

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (14,113)

(17,871)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock --

1,211

Net cash used in financing activities (29,117)

(16,660)











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 34,101

72,906

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197,043

269,366

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $231,144

$342,272



