Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
- Earnings Exceed Expectations -
Apr 24, 2019, 07:05 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2019. Revenue was at the midpoint of guidance at $188.1 million, down from $215.5 million in the fourth quarter, with gross margin, opex and earnings per share (EPS) exceeding expectations. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.12 and $0.59, respectively.
"We exited 2018 with strong design win momentum and leading positions in key secular growth markets," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Despite macro turbulence, Q1 bookings were robust, signaling a Q2 rebound. We believe we are well-positioned to outperform the market."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- IoT revenue declined to $106 million, down 11% sequentially and up 3% year-on-year.
- Infrastructure revenue was about flat sequentially at $46 million, down 7% year-on-year.
- Broadcast revenue declined to $26 million, down 25% sequentially and 27% year-on-year.
- Access revenue declined to $10 million, down 36% sequentially and 43% year-on-year.
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 61.6%.
- GAAP R&D expenses were $62 million.
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $49 million.
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 2.7%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.12.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.8%.
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $48 million.
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $40 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 14.9%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.59.
Product Results
- Launched the new Si89xx family of isolated ICs delivering precise current and voltage measurement with ultra-low temperature drift for industrial, green energy and EV/HEV applications.
- Introduced a comprehensive portfolio of clock and buffer timing solutions providing best-in-class jitter performance to meet the new PCI Express Gen 5 specification.
- Released the first SoC products in the next-generation Wireless Gecko Series 2 portfolio, delivering the industry's most versatile and scalable IoT connectivity platform designed to make IoT products more powerful, efficient and reliable.
Business Outlook
The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $202 to $212 million, reflecting sequential growth in IoT, Broadcast and Access, with Infrastructure flat, and estimates the following:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $112.5 million.
- GAAP effective tax rate of 5.0%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.16 and $0.26.
On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $89.0 million.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 12.0%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.70 and $0.80.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|
March 30,
|
March 31,
|
Revenues
$188,113
$205,384
Cost of revenues
72,239
81,147
Gross profit
115,874
124,237
Operating expenses:
Research and development
61,566
54,828
Selling, general and administrative
49,216
45,694
Operating expenses
110,782
100,522
Operating income
5,092
23,715
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
2,823
3,202
Interest expense
(4,997)
(4,883)
Income before income taxes
2,918
22,034
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,480)
(4,371)
Net income
$ 5,398
$ 26,405
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.12
$ 0.61
Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.60
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
43,189
42,963
Diluted
43,716
43,918
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Income
Three Months Ended
March 30, 2019
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Stock
Compensation
Intangible Asset
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$188,113
Gross profit
115,874
|
61.6%
$ 318
|
$ --
|
$116,192
|
61.8%
Research and
61,566
|
32.7%
|
6,097
|
7,711
|
47,758
|
25.4%
Selling, general and
49,216
|
26.2%
|
6,169
|
2,608
|
40,439
|
21.5%
Operating income
5,092
|
2.7%
|
12,584
|
10,319
|
27,995
|
14.9%
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
March 30, 2019
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Non-cash
Income Tax
Non-GAAP
Measure
Net income
$ 5,398
|
$12,584
|
$10,319
|
$2,886
|
$(5,340)
|
$25,847
Diluted shares
43,716
|
43,716
|
Diluted earnings
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.59
|
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
Business Outlook
|
Three Months Ending
June 29, 2019
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
60.0%
|
0.50%
|
60.5%
|
Operating expenses
$112.5
|
$23.5
|
$89.0
|
Effective tax rate
5.0%
|
7.0%
|
12.0%
|
Diluted earnings per share - low
$0.16
|
$0.54
|
$0.70
|
Diluted earnings per share - high
$0.26
|
$0.54
|
$0.80
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 30,
December 29,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 231,144
$ 197,043
Short-term investments
382,710
416,779
Accounts receivable, net
69,871
73,194
Inventories
70,489
74,972
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
60,274
64,650
Total current assets
814,488
826,638
Property and equipment, net
138,819
139,049
Goodwill
397,344
397,344
Other intangible assets, net
160,512
170,832
Other assets, net
110,764
90,491
Total assets
$1,621,927
$1,624,354
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 41,544
$ 41,171
Deferred revenue and returns liability
23,971
22,494
Other current liabilities
69,240
81,180
Total current liabilities
134,755
144,845
Convertible debt
358,093
354,771
Other non-current liabilities
71,597
57,448
Total liabilities
564,445
557,064
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
90,988
107,517
Retained earnings
966,741
961,343
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(251)
(1,574)
Total stockholders' equity
1,057,482
1,067,290
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,621,927
$1,624,354
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 30,
March 31,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 5,398
$ 26,405
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
4,137
3,704
Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets
10,320
6,427
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
3,321
3,169
Stock-based compensation expense
12,584
12,192
Deferred income taxes
(3,530)
(4,780)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3,323
(3,307)
Inventories
4,488
(3,368)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
6,410
(17,169)
Accounts payable
714
13,030
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(15,996)
(9,643)
Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability
1,477
(2,599)
Other non-current liabilities
(631)
(1,849)
Net cash provided by operating activities
32,015
22,212
Investing Activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(63,577)
(52,821)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
99,068
128,975
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,874)
(4,102)
Purchases of other assets
(414)
(4,698)
Net cash provided by investing activities
31,203
67,354
Financing Activities
Repurchases of common stock
(15,004)
--
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(14,113)
(17,871)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
--
1,211
Net cash used in financing activities
(29,117)
(16,660)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
34,101
72,906
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
197,043
269,366
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$231,144
|
$342,272
