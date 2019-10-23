Silicon Labs Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2019. Revenue was at the high end of guidance at $223.3 million, up from $206.7 million in the second quarter. Third quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.45 and $0.96, respectively.

"Third quarter revenue was up eight percent sequentially, with growth across all major product categories, and following the ten percent sequential increase we realized in the second quarter," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Despite macro headwinds, ongoing trade policy uncertainties and current semiconductor industry market conditions, we are pleased to deliver two consecutive quarters of strong revenue growth and a return to target operating model profitability."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue increased to a record $129 million , up 4% sequentially and 3% year-on-year.

, up 4% sequentially and 3% year-on-year. Infrastructure revenue increased to $45 million , up 3% sequentially and down 14% year-on-year.

, up 3% sequentially and down 14% year-on-year. Broadcast revenue increased to $34 million , up 30% sequentially and down 5% year-on-year.

, up 30% sequentially and down 5% year-on-year. Access revenue increased to $15 million , up 23% sequentially and down 10% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.1%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $48 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 10.7%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.45 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.2%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $49 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $38 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 21.1%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.96 .

Product Results

Launched a new portfolio of pre-certified Series 2 wireless modules to simplify the development of smart LED lighting, home automation and industrial IoT applications.

Announced a collaboration with Allegion, a pioneer in security solutions, to expand IoT wireless capabilities to security products for smart homes and commercial buildings.

Announced the industry's broadest portfolio of automotive grade timing solutions including AEC-Q100-qualified clock generators, buffers and PCIe devices.

Introduced the Si834x isolated smart switch family designed to optimize performance in harsh industrial environments while offering best-in-class protection and diagnostic reporting features.

Enhanced Silicon Labs' Si479xx automotive tuner family with software-defined radio technology addressing the market need to support all global digital radio standards with a common platform.

Business Highlights

Hosted the Z-Wave Alliance's Fall Summit in Austin , convening members, partners and thought leaders for a series of presentations, panels and workshops on the future of Z-Wave technology and the smart home market.

, convening members, partners and thought leaders for a series of presentations, panels and workshops on the future of Z-Wave technology and the smart home market. Announced the acquisition of Qulsar's IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets enabling Silicon Labs to address the fast-growing IEEE 1588 market with turnkey, carrier-grade solutions simplifying integration and accelerating time to market for a wide range of applications.

Awarded the Chamberlain Group's "Innovation and Technology Solutions" supplier award.

Added Megan Lueders to Silicon Labs' executive team as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the company's global marketing team responsible for brand management, sales pipeline acceleration and customer experience.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $217 to $227 million, with Infrastructure up, IoT flat, and a decline in Broadcast and Access, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.3%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $113 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 8.0%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.33 and $0.43 .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $90 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.5%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.84 and $0.94 .

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10135403. The replay will be available through November 23, 2019.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will," and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

CONTACT: Jalene Hoover, +1 (512) 428-1610, Jalene.Hoover@silabs.com

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018 Revenues $223,294

$230,243

$618,116

$652,733 Cost of revenues 89,204

94,616

241,103

261,577 Gross profit 134,090

135,627

377,013

391,156 Operating expenses:













Research and development 62,552

61,091

187,974

175,414 Selling, general and administrative 47,718

49,406

145,571

148,896 Operating expenses 110,270

110,497

333,545

324,310 Operating income 23,820

25,130

43,468

66,846 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,172

2,109

9,691

6,920 Interest expense (5,126)

(4,932)

(15,128)

(14,703) Income before income taxes 21,866

22,307

38,031

59,063 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,685

(5,454)

28,481

(9,383) Net income $ 20,181

$ 27,761

$ 9,550

$ 68,446















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.47

$ 0.64

$ 0.22

$ 1.59 Diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.63

$ 0.22

$ 1.55















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,358

43,256

43,311

43,177 Diluted 44,634

44,194

44,120

44,135

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended September 28, 2019



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$223,294













































Gross profit

134,090

60.1%

$ 344

$ --

$134,434

60.2%

























Research and development

62,552

28.0%

6,474

6,946

49,132

22.0%

























Selling, general and administrative

47,718

21.4%

6,970

2,469

38,279

17.1%

























Operating income

23,820

10.7%

13,788

9,415

47,023

21.1%



















































Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended September 28, 2019



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Non-cash

Interest

Expense*

Income Tax

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Net income

$20,181

$13,788

$9,415

$2,930

$(3,627)

$42,687

























Diluted shares outstanding

44,634

















44,634

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.45

















$ 0.96



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending December 28, 2019



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60.3%

0.2%

60.5%













Operating expenses

$113

$23

$90













Effective tax rate

8.0%

3.5%

11.5%













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.33

$0.51

$0.84













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.43

$0.51

$0.94

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



September 28,

2019

December 29,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,056

$ 197,043 Short-term investments 457,879

416,779 Accounts receivable, net 76,169

73,194 Inventories 71,453

74,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,609

64,650 Total current assets 895,166

826,638 Property and equipment, net 136,601

139,049 Goodwill 397,344

397,344 Other intangible assets, net 140,941

170,832 Other assets, net 67,126

90,491 Total assets $1,637,178

$1,624,354







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 38,724

$ 41,171 Deferred revenue and returns liability 21,827

22,494 Other current liabilities 71,485

81,180 Total current liabilities 132,036

144,845 Convertible debt 364,802

354,771 Other non-current liabilities 56,586

57,448 Total liabilities 553,424

557,064 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,373 and 43,088 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 112,251

107,517 Retained earnings 970,893

961,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 606

(1,574) Total stockholders' equity 1,083,754

1,067,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,637,178

$1,624,354

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018 Operating Activities





Net income $ 9,550

$ 68,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 12,675

11,781 Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 29,891

33,322 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 10,031

9,578 Stock-based compensation expense 40,042

36,893 Deferred income taxes 24,531

(2,994) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,975)

2,518 Inventories 3,512

5,066 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,401

6,349 Accounts payable 6,419

8,675 Other current liabilities and income taxes (15,602)

(23,814) Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability (667)

(2,816) Other non-current liabilities (5,957)

(7,878) Net cash provided by operating activities 134,851

145,126







Investing Activities





Purchases of available-for-sale investments (306,645)

(253,973) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 268,140

371,885 Purchases of property and equipment (12,773)

(18,267) Purchases of other assets (7,132)

(9,088) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired --

(239,729) Net cash used in investing activities (58,410)

(149,172)







Financing Activities





Payment of debt issuance costs (1,127)

-- Repurchases of common stock (26,716)

(24,272) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (15,693)

(18,927) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,108

6,585 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration --

(3,380) Net cash used in financing activities (36,428)

(39,994)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 40,013

(44,040) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197,043

269,366 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $237,056

$225,326

