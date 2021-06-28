Silicon Labs Brings Together IoT Industry Leaders at "Works With" 2021 Developer Conference

As the only company aligned with key wireless connectivity protocols and standards behind smart home, smart city and IIoT solutions, Silicon Labs is uniting the biggest names in the industry. Works With is the only global forum for IoT decision-makers and device developers to receive practical training and actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect all the latest smart home, smart city and IIoT technologies and deliver to market faster. Developers will get access to unbiased expert discussions and hands-on trainings and workshops led by expert engineers. In parallel, business leaders and anyone with an investment in IoT will learn about current and future IoT trends and a snapshot of where we are and where we're going with the newest technologies, such as Wi-SUN for smart cities.

"Works With 2020 was a lighthouse for the smart home industry advancing innovation during a time when people became dependent upon wireless IoT connectivity to live and work from home," said Matt Johnson, president, Silicon Labs. "Last year's events drove mass adoption of smart wireless devices and the infrastructure to support them. In 2020 Works With was a key forum for bringing all the biggest players in the wireless smart home space together, such as Amazon, who shared its vision for Sidewalk. Matter – which was also detailed last year in its early stages as Project Connected Home Over IP – is now moving from concept to prototyping. We, along with the likes of Amazon, Google, Comcast and Apple, will detail the latest on all these technologies, how to develop for them and what to expect next."

The agenda will feature renowned keynote speakers, more than 60 training workshops and educational sessions, and "Ask The Experts" discussions:

Industry luminary keynote speakers who will discuss emerging IoT industry trends and best practices, as well as the biggest challenges and opportunities. Works With 2020 featured executives from ADT, Amazon, Comcast, Google, IKEA and Ring to name a few.

who will discuss emerging IoT industry trends and best practices, as well as the biggest challenges and opportunities. Works With 2020 featured executives from ADT, Amazon, Comcast, Google, IKEA and Ring to name a few. More than 60 sessions and training workshops filled with insights, tools and techniques for IoT developers to build their skills; attendees will be able to customize their schedules.

filled with insights, tools and techniques for IoT developers to build their skills; attendees will be able to customize their schedules. "Ask the Experts" sessions where attendees will connect directly with design partners, alliances and other community members from around the world.

Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge; registration is officially open. This year's agenda can be found here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

