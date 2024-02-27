Silicon Labs Names Dean Butler as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that Dean Butler will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 15, 2024. Butler will be responsible for Silicon Labs' financial strategy and lead the global finance organization. Butler will succeed Mark Mauldin, currently serving as interim CFO.

Butler joins Silicon Labs from Synaptics Incorporated, where he has served as Senior Vice President and CFO since October 2019. He previously held financial leadership positions at Marvell Technology, Inc., where he led a number of strategic initiatives during a period of rapid growth, and at Broadcom, Inc., where he led the finance organization of a multibillion-dollar division. Butler began his career at Wells Fargo and Maxim Integrated. He received his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Minnesota Duluth and is a graduate of Stanford University's Strategic Financial Leadership Program. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Pixelworks, a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions.

"Dean is an accomplished CFO and well-respected financial leader who has deep experience in the semiconductor industry. He brings a proven track record of driving strong financial results, instilling financial and operational discipline, and demonstrating outstanding leadership," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Labs. "Most of all, Dean embodies our corporate values, and we are thrilled to have him join the team as we focus on capturing the incredible growth opportunities ahead of us. I want to express my gratitude to Mark Mauldin for his critical contributions during his time as interim CFO and for leading the finance team during the transition."

"Without question, Silicon Labs has become the world's leading IoT pure-play company with a demonstrated track record of success across a broad wireless technology portfolio," said Dean Butler. "I'm excited to join Matt and the entire Silicon Labs team to build upon their incredible design win momentum to further accelerate market share expansion and drive earnings growth for all stakeholders."

