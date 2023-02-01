Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Feb 01, 2023, 07:05 ET
IoT leader doubles revenue in two years to more than $1 billion
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022. Revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $257 million, up 23% year-on-year. Silicon Labs saw full-year revenue growth across both its Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life product groups.
"We are incredibly proud of our team's execution in doubling our organic revenue in two years to more than $1 billion annually, while at the same time increasing our design wins by 120%," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "The strength of our opportunity funnel and design win pipeline gives us confidence in our ability to continue expanding our leadership position in IoT while navigating the current economic uncertainty."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $257 million, up 23% year-on-year
- Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $157 million, up 36% year-on-year
- Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $100 million, up 8% year-on-year
- Gross margin of 61% was favorable due to strong product, pricing, and customer mix in the quarter
Results on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 61%
- GAAP R&D expenses were $87 million
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $47 million
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 9%
- GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.76
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 61%
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $70 million
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.31
Business Highlights
- The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) announced the release of Matter 1.0, the application layer protocol developed specifically to address device interoperability within the smart home. Silicon Labs is the leading semiconductor company code contributor to Matter, and as of the end of 2022, claims 86% of Matter over Thread's industry certifications. Silicon Labs has become a one-stop resource for Matter devices, border routers, and bridges so developers can easily bridge Matter to other IoT development platforms like Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, and Z-Wave while leveraging their experience with Silicon Labs' hardware and tools.
- Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson was elected Chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
- Completed the buyback of $200 million of the company's shares in the quarter, resulting in the retirement of 1.6 million shares and bringing the total share repurchase activity since the announcement of the divestiture in April 2021 to more than $2 billion, retiring more than 25% of the then outstanding shares.
Business Outlook
The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $242 to $252 million. The company also estimates the following results:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%
- GAAP operating expenses of approximately $139 million
- GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 31%
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.36 to $0.46
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:
- Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $111 million
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.07 to $1.17
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through March 1, 2023, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 2355666.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
January 1, 2022
|
December 31, 2022
|
January 1,
|
Revenues
|
$ 257,325
|
$ 208,680
|
$ 1,024,106
|
$ 720,860
|
Cost of revenues
|
100,028
|
80,849
|
381,549
|
295,468
|
Gross profit
|
157,297
|
127,831
|
642,557
|
425,392
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
86,649
|
71,705
|
332,326
|
273,208
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
46,573
|
53,487
|
190,971
|
185,022
|
Operating expenses
|
133,222
|
125,192
|
523,297
|
458,230
|
Operating income (loss)
|
24,075
|
2,639
|
119,260
|
(32,838)
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income and other, net
|
4,299
|
2,595
|
13,915
|
5,696
|
Interest expense
|
(1,849)
|
(6,628)
|
(6,723)
|
(31,033)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
26,525
|
(1,394)
|
126,452
|
(58,175)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,579
|
884
|
38,450
|
13,427
|
Equity-method earnings
|
415
|
7,791
|
3,400
|
13,728
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
25,361
|
5,513
|
91,402
|
(57,874)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
--
|
(8,611)
|
--
|
2,175,273
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 25,361
|
$ (3,098)
|
$ 91,402
|
$ 2,117,399
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 2.61
|
$ (1.35)
|
Net income
|
$ 0.78
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ 2.61
|
$ 49.44
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 0.76
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 2.54
|
$ (1.35)
|
Net income
|
$ 0.76
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ 2.54
|
$ 47.78
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
32,542
|
38,965
|
35,086
|
42,830
|
Diluted
|
33,265
|
41,031
|
36,042
|
44,315
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present, and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
|
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
|
GAAP
Measure
|
GAAP
Percent of Revenue
|
Stock Compensation Expense
|
Intangible Asset Amortization
|
Termination Costs & Other
|
Non-GAAP
Measure
|
Non-GAAP
Percent of Revenue
|
Revenues
|
$257,325
|
Gross profit
|
157,297
|
61.1 %
|
$318
|
$ --
|
$ --
|
$157,615
|
61.3 %
|
Research and development
|
86,649
|
33.7 %
|
9,378
|
6,724
|
873
|
69,674
|
27.1 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
46,573
|
18.1 %
|
7,601
|
19
|
(279)
|
39,232
|
15.2 %
|
Operating income
|
24,075
|
9.4 %
|
17,297
|
6,743
|
594
|
48,709
|
18.9 %
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
|
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
GAAP
Measure
|
Stock
Compensation Expense*
|
Intangible Asset Amortization*
|
Termination Costs & Other*
|
Equity-Method
Investment Adjustments*
|
Income
Tax
Adjustments
|
Non-
GAAP
Measure
|
Net income
|
$25,361
|
$17,297
|
$6,743
|
$594
|
$(414)
|
$(6,047)
|
$43,534
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
33,265
|
33,265
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.76
|
$ 1.31
|
* Represents pre-tax amounts
|
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Business Outlook
|
Three Months Ending
April 1, 2023
|
GAAP
Measure
|
Non-GAAP
Adjustments**
|
Non-GAAP
Measure
|
Gross margin
|
63 %
|
0 %
|
63 %
|
Operating expenses
|
$139
|
$(28)
|
$111
|
Effective tax rate
|
31 %
|
(8) %
|
23 %
|
Diluted earnings per share - low
|
$0.36
|
$0.71
|
$1.07
|
Diluted earnings per share - high
|
$0.46
|
$0.71
|
$1.17
|
** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.6 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.5 million, termination costs of $5.4 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
December 31,
2022
|
January 1,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 499,915
|
$1,074,623
|
Short-term investments
|
692,024
|
964,582
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
71,437
|
98,313
|
Inventories
|
100,417
|
49,307
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
97,570
|
51,748
|
Total current assets
|
1,461,363
|
2,238,573
|
Property and equipment, net
|
152,016
|
146,516
|
Goodwill
|
376,389
|
376,389
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
84,907
|
118,978
|
Other assets, net
|
94,753
|
77,839
|
Total assets
|
$2,169,428
|
$2,958,295
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 89,860
|
$ 47,327
|
Current portion of convertible debt, net
|
--
|
450,599
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
6,780
|
13,849
|
Other current liabilities
|
89,136
|
157,052
|
Total current liabilities
|
185,776
|
668,827
|
Convertible debt, net
|
529,573
|
--
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
49,071
|
77,044
|
Total liabilities
|
764,420
|
745,871
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
|
--
|
--
|
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
31,994 and 38,481 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively
|
3
|
4
|
Retained earnings
|
1,415,693
|
2,214,839
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(10,688)
|
(2,419)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,405,008
|
2,212,424
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$2,169,428
|
$2,958,295
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
January 1,
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$ 91,402
|
$2,117,399
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities of continuing operations:
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
--
|
(2,175,273)
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
22,524
|
18,051
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
34,071
|
44,505
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
2,003
|
22,767
|
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
|
3
|
3,370
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
60,510
|
56,842
|
Equity-method earnings
|
(3,400)
|
(13,728)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(18,240)
|
(3,414)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
26,876
|
(3,144)
|
Inventories
|
(51,044)
|
(1,510)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(31,240)
|
44,664
|
Accounts payable
|
36,797
|
(7,704)
|
Other current liabilities and income taxes
|
(12,738)
|
2,109
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
(7,069)
|
863
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(9,181)
|
(14,599)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
141,274
|
91,198
|
Investing Activities
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(607,237)
|
(1,541,971)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
223,354
|
250,075
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
650,946
|
844,966
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(26,525)
|
(28,577)
|
Purchases of other assets
|
--
|
(1,158)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
|
240,538
|
(476,665)
|
Financing Activities
|
Payments on debt
|
(21)
|
(140,572)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(883,424)
|
(1,150,044)
|
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
|
(15,387)
|
(22,239)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
11,779
|
14,183
|
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|
(887,053)
|
(1,298,672)
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Operating activities
|
(69,467)
|
(191,642)
|
Investing activities
|
--
|
2,747,684
|
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
|
(69,467)
|
2,556,042
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(574,708)
|
871,903
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,074,623
|
202,720
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 499,915
|
$1,074,623
