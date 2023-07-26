Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

IoT leader delivers solid results with record revenue in Industrial & Commercial

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 1, 2023. Revenue exceeded the mid-point of the guidance range at $245 million, driven by strength across the Industrial & Commercial end markets.

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter, with record revenue in our Industrial & Commercial business," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "The strength in Industrial & Commercial was offset by a decline in our Home & Life business as weak demand and excess customer inventory continue to impact our results. Despite the challenging near-term outlook, we continue to drive strong design win momentum with our leading platform, products, and broad customer base. As the market stabilizes, we are well-positioned to gain share and drive long-term revenue growth."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $245 million , in-line with guidance

, in-line with guidance Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $165 million

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $80 million

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 58.7%

GAAP R&D expenses were $86 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $41 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 7%

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.33

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.9%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $70 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $35 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 16%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.04

Business Highlights

Announced the new dual-band FG28 SoC, designed for long-range networks and protocols like Amazon Sidewalk, Wi-SUN, and other proprietary protocols. The FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (Ghz) and 2.4 Ghz Bluetooth LE, making it particularly attractive for edge applications in growth areas like smart agriculture, smart cities, and neighborhood networks. The built-in AI/ML accelerator is a first for a sub-Ghz SoC, bringing AI/ML to the edge.

Opened registration for its fourth annual Works With Conference, which attracts over 8,000 IoT developers every year. The free virtual conference will be held on August 22nd and 23rd and will feature over 40 in-depth technical sessions covering every major IoT protocol and ecosystem. Taught by Silicon Labs engineers and other industry experts, the sessions are designed to demystify, simplify, and accelerate the development of IoT products. CEO Matt Johnson will share a sneak peek of Silicon Labs' next-generation Series 3 platform in the conference's opening keynote.

and 23rd and will feature over 40 in-depth technical sessions covering every major IoT protocol and ecosystem. Taught by Silicon Labs engineers and other industry experts, the sessions are designed to demystify, simplify, and accelerate the development of IoT products. CEO will share a sneak peek of Silicon Labs' next-generation Series 3 platform in the conference's opening keynote. Finalized the redemption process on its 2025 convertible notes. The company funded the $535 million par value of the notes in cash. The in-the-money component of the converted notes was settled with the issuance of approximately 0.9 million shares. The company also executed approximately $184 million in additional stock repurchases in the quarter, retiring approximately 1.3 million shares. On July 20th , the company's board of directors authorized an incremental $100 million to its existing authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock, bringing the total remaining amount authorized through the end of 2023 to approximately $116 million .

par value of the notes in cash. The in-the-money component of the converted notes was settled with the issuance of approximately 0.9 million shares. The company also executed approximately in additional stock repurchases in the quarter, retiring approximately 1.3 million shares. On , the company's board of directors authorized an incremental to its existing authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock, bringing the total remaining amount authorized through the end of 2023 to approximately . Held the grand opening of the Silicon Labs Connectivity Lab in our Boston site, an event attended by top customers and partners. The Connectivity Lab simulates a modern Smart Home, with a range of IoT devices, applications, ecosystems, and networks. It offers developers an ideal environment to test their Matter prototypes operating within real-world scenarios across a variety of protocols and device brands.

Business Outlook

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $190 to $210 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be 59%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $120 million

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.08) to $0.20

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be 59%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $95 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.45 to $0.73

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through August 26, 2023, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 1518188.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1,

2023

July 2,

2022

July 1,

2023

July 2,

2022 Revenues $244,866

$263,150

$491,653

$496,964 Cost of revenues 101,091

99,247

194,018

177,289 Gross profit 143,775

163,903

297,635

319,675 Operating expenses:













Research and development 85,902

83,511

175,298

161,053 Selling, general and administrative 40,706

49,013

85,597

93,660 Operating expenses 126,608

132,524

260,895

254,713 Operating income 17,167

31,379

36,740

64,962 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 7,780

3,445

12,616

4,944 Interest expense (1,596)

(1,667)

(3,252)

(3,347) Income before income taxes 23,351

33,157

46,104

66,559 Provision for income taxes 12,338

10,994

20,091

22,683 Equity-method earnings (loss) (57)

(28)

(1,090)

1,166 Net income $ 10,956

$ 22,135

$ 24,923

$ 45,042















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.62

$ 0.78

$ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.60

$ 0.75

$ 1.18















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 31,614

35,722

31,786

36,862 Diluted 32,926

36,604

33,339

38,063

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Termination

Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$244,866





















































Gross profit

143,775

58.7 %

$283

$ --

$58

$144,116

58.9 %





























Research and development

85,902

35.1 %

8,813

6,375

1,157

69,557

28.4 %





























Selling, general and administrative

40,706

16.6 %

5,643

19

368

34,676

14.2 %





























Operating income

17,167

7.0 %

14,739

6,394

1,583

39,883

16.3 %

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended July 1, 2023

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Termination

Costs*

Equity-Method Investment

Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income

$10,956

$14,739

$6,394

$1,583

$57

$530

$34,259





























Diluted shares outstanding

32,926





















32,926





























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.33





















$ 1.04

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending September 30, 2023



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

59 %

0 %

59 %













Operating expenses

$120

$(25)

$95













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(0.08)

$0.53

$0.45













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.20

$0.53

$0.73

** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $18.7 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.3 million, termination costs of $0.3 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



July 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 234,813

$ 499,915 Short-term investments 271,063

692,024 Accounts receivable, net 98,256

71,437 Inventories 145,523

100,417 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,322

97,570 Total current assets 820,977

1,461,363 Property and equipment, net 152,358

152,016 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 72,003

84,907 Other assets, net 97,072

94,753 Total assets $1,518,799

$2,169,428







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 55,102

$ 89,860 Revolving line of credit 80,000

-- Deferred revenue and returns liability 11,105

6,780 Other current liabilities 72,339

89,136 Total current liabilities 218,546

185,776 Convertible debt, net --

529,573 Other non-current liabilities 41,356

49,071 Total liabilities 259,902

764,420 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,861 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3

3 Retained earnings 1,262,984

1,415,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,090)

(10,688) Total stockholders' equity 1,258,897

1,405,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,518,799

$2,169,428

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Operating Activities





Net income $ 24,923

$ 45,042 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations:





Depreciation of property and equipment 12,441

10,561 Amortization of other intangible assets 12,904

19,194 Amortization of debt issuance costs 960

994 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt --

3 Stock-based compensation expense 31,377

27,264 Equity-method (earnings) loss 1,090

(1,166) Deferred income taxes (6,403)

(9,344) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (26,819)

26,207 Inventories (45,064)

(24,714) Prepaid expenses and other assets 32,963

(25,286) Accounts payable (30,003)

25,606 Other current liabilities and income taxes (26,220)

(3,418) Deferred revenue and returns liability 4,326

(3,153) Other non-current liabilities (1,975)

(4,416) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations (15,500)

83,374







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (81,427)

(554,267) Sales of marketable securities 339,555

27,404 Maturities of marketable securities 171,691

511,296 Purchases of property and equipment (13,462)

(12,322) Purchases of other assets (215)

-- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 416,142

(27,889)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 80,000

-- Payments on debt (536,124)

(21) Repurchases of common stock (201,095)

(579,040) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (16,310)

(13,958) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,785

6,365 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (665,744)

(586,654)







Discontinued Operations





Operating activities --

(38,604) Net cash used in discontinued operations --

(38,604)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (265,102)

(569,773) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 499,915

1,074,623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 234,813

$ 504,850

