Silicon Labs to Host Analyst Day Event on March 12

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that the company will host an Analyst Day event at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, March 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central time.

Attendance in Austin for this event is by invitation only, although the event and accompanying presentation will be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.silabs.com. The replay will be available for three months.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs

Related Links

http://www.silabs.com

