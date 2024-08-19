Silicon Labs to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Silicon Labs

Aug 19, 2024, 17:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Dean Butler will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences later this month:

  • August 22, 2024: Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference
  • August 27, 2024: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference in Chicago, IL
  • August 28, 2024: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
