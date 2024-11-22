Silicon Labs to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Giovanni Pacelli, Senior Director of Finance, and Thomas Haws , Investor Relations Manager, will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 , and the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 .

, Investor Relations Manager, will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in on , and the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in on . Dean Butler, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 , at 11 a.m. Pacific Time .

The Barclays Global Technology Conference fireside presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs