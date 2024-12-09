Silicon Labs to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024, at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Dean Butler, CFO, is now scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time. The fireside chat was previously scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Silicon Labs CFO Dean Butler

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs