Silicon Labs to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference

News provided by

Silicon Labs

Dec 09, 2024, 13:50 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024, at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Dean Butler, CFO, is now scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time. The fireside chat was previously scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Continue Reading
Silicon Labs CFO Dean Butler
Silicon Labs CFO Dean Butler

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Powering India's Energy Future: Silicon Labs ships four million chips with Wirepas for Advanced Metering Initiative

Powering India's Energy Future: Silicon Labs ships four million chips with Wirepas for Advanced Metering Initiative

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a global leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology, today announced that they have shipped four million FG23...
Silicon Labs' Breakthrough Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 Modules Supercharge Device Deployment

Silicon Labs' Breakthrough Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 Modules Supercharge Device Deployment

Today Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, announced the SiWx917Y ultra-low...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics