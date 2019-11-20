Silicon Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo's Technology, Media and Telecommunications Summit on December 4th at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV. The presentation is scheduled for 11:25 a.m. Pacific Time .

Technology, Media and Telecommunications Summit on at The Cosmopolitan in The presentation is scheduled for . Nasdaq's 41st Investor Conference on December 4th at the May Fair Hotel in London, UK . The presentation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

at the May Fair Hotel in . The presentation is scheduled for Greenwich Mean Time. Barclays' Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 12th at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time .

All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

