Silicon Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. EDT .

at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for . Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. EDT .

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

