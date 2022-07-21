Silicon Labs "Works With" 2022 Developer Conference Hosts IoT Leaders to Discuss Latest in Wireless Connectivity and Smart, Connected Devices

"Works With is the most influential IoT technical training event for engineers and developers and is designed to help them simplify and accelerate the development of smart connected devices. Silicon Labs enables wireless that just works, so developers can focus on their own innovation and applications," said Matt Johnson, president and CEO, Silicon Labs. "We're excited to bring developers together to collaborate and learn from a diverse mix of industry leaders, especially as we all prepare for the new Matter standard and the IoT industry embraces transformational technologies like machine learning."

This year's event will focus heavily on the trends that are driving the future of the Internet of Things (IoT), like the upcoming Matter standard, expected to launch later this year. As the primary semiconductor code contributor to the standard and a primary significant driver of its development through its involvement with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Silicon Labs will offer developers and engineers the insights needed to build, deploy and connect solutions for a more unified IoT experience.

In addition to conversations on Matter, attendees will be able to listen and learn from global brands like Amazon, Google, Samsung, and others about the latest in IoT technologies and how to design, build, and go to market with new products that unlock the power of connectivity in any environment, be it the home or industrial and commercial settings.

This year's keynotes will include:

The Opportunity and Impact of Smart, Connected Devices – Matt Johnson , Silicon Labs president and CEO, will be joined by IoT pioneers and perennial innovators Michele Chambers Turner , Sr. Director at Google Smart Home Ecosystem; Tanuj Mohan , General Manager and CTO, Amazon Sidewalk; and Laura Szkrybalo , Director, Business Development and Solutions Architecture, Alexa Smart Home , to discuss the tremendous opportunities and impact of smart, connected devices in the home, in cities and in an incredible array of industrial and commercial applications. Matt will make news, share stories, and engage in lively conversation with his guests.

– , Silicon Labs president and CEO, will be joined by IoT pioneers and perennial innovators , Sr. Director at Google Smart Home Ecosystem; , General Manager and CTO, Amazon Sidewalk; and , Director, Business Development and Solutions Architecture, , to discuss the tremendous opportunities and impact of smart, connected devices in the home, in cities and in an incredible array of industrial and commercial applications. Matt will make news, share stories, and engage in lively conversation with his guests. Matter is (Almost) Here. Now What? – Stacey Higginbotham , savvy journalist, and host of Stacey on IoT, will lead a panel discussion with executives from Amazon, Comcast, Google, Samsung, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and Silicon Labs on Matter, the highly anticipated new standard. Now that its launch is just around the corner, what can we expect, and what should we as an industry do to take full advantage of it?

– , savvy journalist, and host of Stacey on IoT, will lead a panel discussion with executives from Amazon, Comcast, Google, Samsung, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and Silicon Labs on Matter, the highly anticipated new standard. Now that its launch is just around the corner, what can we expect, and what should we as an industry do to take full advantage of it? Machine Learning and the IoT: Opportunity at the Edge – Ross Sabolcik , Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Industrial and Commercial, Silicon Labs, will share the exciting new solutions and applications emerging as AI/ML reaches the edge and battery-powered devices. As the power of AI/ML stretches from the cloud to the edge, and data and insight flow between them, new and transformational products and services are being developed and deployed. Ross will be joined by Chris Rogers , CEO, SensiML; Makarand 'Mak' Joshi, Global Director, Strategy, Innovation and Standards, Schneider Electric and more.

– , Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Industrial and Commercial, Silicon Labs, will share the exciting new solutions and applications emerging as AI/ML reaches the edge and battery-powered devices. As the power of AI/ML stretches from the cloud to the edge, and data and insight flow between them, new and transformational products and services are being developed and deployed. Ross will be joined by , CEO, SensiML; Makarand 'Mak' Joshi, Global Director, Strategy, Innovation and Standards, Schneider Electric and more. IoT For Good – To close out Works With, hear, see, and learn how IoT is being tapped for the greater good, from saving the planet to saving lives, and making the world a better place.

Works With will feature more than 75 technical sessions, 10 hands-on workshops and 150+ subject matter experts, including executives from ABI Research, Amazon, Edge Impulse, Google, Kudelski IoT, the mioty alliance, MYSPHERA, OMDIA, Oxit, Schneider Electric, SensiML, Tigo Energy, and the Wi-SUN Alliance. Featured sessions include:

Technical Deep Dives where experienced designers will lead advanced trainings on topics like security, renewable energy, location technology, smart city applications, and energy harvesting.

where experienced designers will lead advanced trainings on topics like security, renewable energy, location technology, smart city applications, and energy harvesting. Hands-On Device Workshops where engineers will teach hands-on sessions using the latest technologies to build real-world devices like smart locks, sensors, lightbulbs, and meters.

where engineers will teach hands-on sessions using the latest technologies to build real-world devices like smart locks, sensors, lightbulbs, and meters. Nine Specialized Tracks to learn about the latest trends and technologies shaping IoT: Bluetooth, Matter, AI/ML, Amazon Sidewalk, Renewable Energy, Low-Power Wi-Fi in IoT, LPWAN, Security in the IoT, and Connected Health & Wearables.

Works With 2022 will be held virtually and free of charge. Learn more and register to attend on the Works With Registration Page.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. Silabs.com

SOURCE Silicon Labs