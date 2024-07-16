Silicon Labs' Works With 2024 Goes Global: Registration Opens for Annual IoT Developer Conference with New In-Person Events

Register Now for In-Person Events in San Jose, Hyderabad, and Shanghai, with Tailored Tracks for Every Region

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today opened registration for its fifth annual Works With Conference . New for 2024, Works With will feature three regional, in-person events:

In its fifth year, the Silicon Labs Works With Developers Conference is going global with in-person, hands-on events in San Jose, Hyderabad, and Shanghai. Credit: Silicon Labs

This premier IoT developer event series brings together device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and business leaders from around the world and is free to attend. Works With is where the biggest names in the industry share and discover the latest trends and technologies that make our lives safer, smarter, and more connected.

"We're thrilled to expand Works With this year, bringing our flagship IoT developer event closer to our global community," said Matt Johnson, Silicon Labs CEO. "With three regional in-person events, developers worldwide can collaborate to build a stronger future of IoT, from smart homes to connected cities. Works With is where the next generation of IoT innovation begins."

At each in-person event, participants will enjoy a full day of training sessions and specialized technology tracks, along with a demo lab and networking opportunities. Engineer-led, hands-on workshops will provide practical knowledge for accelerating project development using the latest tools, techniques, and resources.

Attendees will learn to develop products integrated with major ecosystems (Amazon, Google, Samsung, Apple), incorporate multiple wireless standards, access expert engineers and platforms, and explore business development opportunities within these ecosystems.

Works With will offer tailored experiences in each of its locations, with exploration into the most relevant topics and trends:

Works With Highlights:

San Jose, USA :

Deep dive into the democratization of IoT development, with sessions on Matter, Wi-Fi, BLE, Security, and AI/ML.

Hyderabad, India :

Explore how IoT is transforming smart living, from homes to cities, with a focus on the future of smart cities and the progress of India's Advanced Metering Initiative.

Advanced Metering Initiative. Shanghai, China :

Discover the latest in IoT-enabled smart living solutions and the expected impact of Series 3 technologies.

Learn more and register to attend for free on the Silicon Labs Works With registration page .

SOURCE Silicon Labs