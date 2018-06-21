Silicon Valley Bank Appoints Yvette Butler as Head of Private Bank

"Yvette is a dynamic addition to our team, bringing deep expertise in the investment business and years of leadership experience in strategic development and implementation of investor support tools and models," said Mike Descheneaux, President of Silicon Valley Bank. "For many years, SVB has focused on the specialized banking needs of entrepreneurs, executives and investors, serving as a trusted partner and advisor. We know Yvette will bring that same client-centered approach to her role at SVB."

Butler has more than 25 years of experience in financial services. She was previously with Capital One Financial, where she was President of Capital One Investing. She also held senior-level positions at Charles Schwab, E*Trade, Wells Fargo and others. She is a board member of the Washington Area Women's Foundation and the CFP Advisory Board. She earned her Bachelor of Science in finance and management information systems from the University of Virginia and her MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

