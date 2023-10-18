Silicon Valley Bank Names Jennifer Friel Goldstein Head of Business Development for Life Science and Healthcare Banking

Silicon Valley Bank

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Goldstein rejoins from SVB Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that 20-year healthcare financing industry veteran Jennifer Friel Goldstein has been appointed Head of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives for Life Science and Healthcare (LSHC) banking. Based in the Bay Area, Goldstein reports to 30-year SVB leader Joan Parsons, Head of Technology and Healthcare Banking.

Silicon Valley Bank Names Jennifer Friel Goldstein Head of Business Development for Life Science and Healthcare Banking
Silicon Valley Bank Names Jennifer Friel Goldstein Head of Business Development for Life Science and Healthcare Banking

"SVB is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of companies across Life Science and Healthcare, and we continue to invest in and strengthen our support for clients in these important sectors," said Parsons. "For more than 20 years, Jennifer has supported the Life Science and Healthcare venture capital and startup market and I'm confident our clients will continue to benefit from her extensive experience and expertise in both business and biotechnology. We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to the team."

Through its nationwide Life Science and Healthcare practice, SVB provides specialized banking services, debt-financing solutions, industry partnerships, and leading market insights to companies and investors across these sectors. Working closely with SVB's Life Science and Healthcare leadership team, Goldstein will identify market opportunities to connect VC and industry stakeholders to SVB's clients and prospects.

Since joining SVB in 2012, Goldstein has held a variety of leadership positions across the Life Science and Healthcare practice where she played key roles in developing SVB's biotech practice, supporting the expansion into investment banking, and revitalizing the approach to coordinated business development Most recently, she was a managing partner with venture investing firm SVB Capital, where she launched and led its first dedicated Life Sciences investment team. Prior to joining SVB, Goldstein served as a director on Pfizer's venture capital team, where she helped lead or co-lead investments into several life sciences companies and served as a management consultant at Bain & Co., focused on private equity projects across Europe.

Goldstein graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering and a master's degree in biotechnology from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds an MBA from the Wharton School, where she was named a Joseph Wharton Fellow. 

About Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial and private banking to individuals and companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets.  First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com.

