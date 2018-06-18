Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit Announces Finalists for $10K Business Plan Competition and AARP Innovation Labs Pitch Competition

BERKELEY, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists have been announced for this year's Business Plan Competition and AARP Innovation Labs Pitch Competition on June 21st at the Claremont Club and Spa, Berkeley, California. The Business Plan Competition features companies pitching their ideas to a diverse panel of judges for feedback, funding and a $10,000 prize. New this year is the AARP Innovation Labs Pitch Competition for companies focused on providing peace of mind to family caregivers through the use of VR, AI and other disruptive technologies. The winning team will go on to the AARP Innovation Pitch Event in Washington, DC, in October of 2018.

Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit Finalists Announced

Finalists for the Business Plan Competition are:

Raivan – More accurate lung cancer diagnosis by enabling live visualization of the airways.

Wavelet – Implantable stroke monitor for high risk atrial fibrillation to reduce time to treatment after an ischemic stroke.

Kytera – Behavior monitoring for aging-at-home, allowing better care services, improved emergency detection and predictive analytics.

LifePod – Providing peace of mind to caregivers and improving the quality of life of their loved ones with voice-initiated, intelligent and connected services to support the elderly as they age-in-place.

Tomeah Health – On-Demand platform for agencies to drive greater efficiencies and improved transparency in the delivery of care.

Evolution Devices - A sleeve that uses electrical stimulation to regenerate muscles and prevent falls for the elderly.

Judges for the Business Plan Competition Jill Ford, Principle, Venture Capitalist, Toyota AI Ventures; Ranjeet Alexis, Investment Director, Intel Capital; John Hopper, Chief Investment Officer, Ziegler Link-Age Longevity Fund, LP; Scott Smith, Founder & Partner, Managing Director, Viant Group; Allison Sekuler, Vice President, Baycrest Health Sciences; and Blake Wu, Principal on the Med Team, NEA.

Finalists for the AARP Innovation Labs Pitch Competition are:

Loop – A family communication device for the home that allows you to seamlessly share video, photos, and video chat.

Embodied Labs – VR programming that provides first-person view into the experiences across the spectrum of aging care to focus on outcomes.

MyndVR – Creating a new genre of entertaining and therapeutic experiences in Virtual Reality specifically designed for our dynamic and aging population.

Ohmni Robot – Design specifically for seniors to enable them to continue their independent living in a comfortable and worry-free environment.

Judges for this competition are potential end consumers of the products and services, embedded in the Summit audience to judge the event.

Julie Rasooly, CEO/Founder of PuraCath Medical Inc. and Venture Parter in Shikra Limited, was the 2011 Business Plan Competition winner. "I am thrilled to announce 2018's Silicon Valley Boomer Venture business plan competition finalists. As a Boomer alum winner, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and now investor, I am so excited to see this year's winner for our business plan competition. We were fortunate to receive many high quality business plans this year and we can't wait to see them all in a few days!"

"The strength of the Business Plans and the AARP Competition entries illustrates the growth of longevity economy over the 15 years we've produced this Summit," said Mary Furlong, Executive Producer. "This will be an exciting pitch event and we are delighted to welcome AARP's competition focused on family caregiving to the Summit stage this year."

Mary Furlong and Associates is Founder and Executive Producer of the event; Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging, is Co-Producer; and Susan Davis, Susan Davis International, is Event Producer.

About Mary Furlong & Associates/ Mary Furlong

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development, marketing, and public relations strategic communications firm headquartered in San Francisco. Previously, Mary founded SeniorNet in 1986, ThirdAge Media in 1996. She won the ASA Leadership Award, was profiled as one of Fortune Small Business Top 25, and Time Digital Top 50. In 2011, Mary received an award as one of the top 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and is also the author of "Turning Silver into Gold: How to Profit in the New Boomer Marketplace. For the past 15 years, Mary has produced the industry-leading What's Next Boomer Business Summit and the Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit. She has appeared on NBC, CBS, and NPR and is an advisor to the Ziegler Link•age Longevity Fund, LP.

About Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging

Lori K. Bitter provides strategic consulting, research and development for companies seeking to engage with mature consumers at her consultancy The Business of Aging. Her current research, Hacking Longevity, was funded in part by AARP, GreatCall, Wells Fargo Advisors and Procter & Gamble Innovations. She is a 2017 Influencer in Aging, named by Next Avenue and author of The Grandparent Economy. She was president of J. Walter Thompson's Boomer division, JWT BOOM, the nation's leading mature market advertising and marketing company and led that firm's annual Boomer marketing event for five years. www.thebusinessofaging.com

About SDI

SDI is a global strategic communications and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. For over 35 years the agency has provided advice and counsel to U.S. and foreign government agencies, multinationals, leading institutions, as well as business and government executives, and has created and delivered award-winning stakeholder campaigns. SDI's Special Events Team has been consistently recognized with the top awards in the industry and has co-produced five Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summits with Mary Furlong. www.susandavis.com

