Silicon Valley Leader Yael Malek Joins BlueVine as Chief People Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine, the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Yael Malek as its new Chief People Officer. In this position, Malek will lead BlueVine's people and places function, including talent acquisition and employee experience as the company grows. She will report to Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine.

"At BlueVine, our people truly are our greatest asset, and we've built a culture that I'm so proud of," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine. "We are thrilled to welcome Yael to the BlueVine team. Yael brings a strategic, business-oriented, and empathetic leadership style to BlueVine and will be an asset to our whole organization as we expand and scale."

Malek joins BlueVine from Gainsight, where she helped form the customer success function and went on to lead the company's Americas & EMEA Human Resources, helping to scale the organization to more than 1,000 people. Prior, Malek worked in management consulting and founded Elevate Coaching, a firm for leadership and life coaching. Particularly passionate about diversity, belonging, and inclusion, Malek takes a purpose-driven, people-first approach to her work with a focus on fostering community.

"Coming from a family of small business owners myself, I was drawn to BlueVine's advocacy for and dedication to small businesses," said Malek. "The company's mission is one that's personal for many people, and that purpose is evident in BlueViners' work. I hope to continue the team's efforts to make BlueVine a truly great place to work with an employee experience driven by purpose and values."

Malek joins BlueVine as the company expands its footprint with new office spaces to accommodate its global team across Redwood City, Jersey City, and Tel Aviv. The Great Place To Work certified fintech leader has increased its employee base 57 percent over the last year and is currently hiring for more than 100 roles. The company's leadership team is also growing – last year, BlueVine brought on Steve Allocca, former PayPal and LendingClub leader, as the company's first-ever COO and banking veteran David Quinn as its CFO last year.

Malek holds a Bachelor's degree in Business & Management from Tel Aviv University and an MBA from Stanford University. She will sit in BlueVine's headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

