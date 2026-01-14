Silk Debuts New Plant-Based Protein Milk with 13g of Complete Protein

With the highest protein content of any refrigerated plant-based beverage, Silk Protein fills a critical gap in the protein drink category

Put away the protein powder: Silk, America's #1 plant-based beverage brand 1 , has launched Silk Protein, a new refrigerated plant-based milk with 13g of complete plant protein per serving — the highest protein content of any refrigerated plant-based milk on shelves.

Silk Protein offers 50% less sugar* than regular dairy milk, a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids, 3g of fiber, calcium and vitamin D, and no artificial sweeteners.

Silk Protein is rolling out on shelves nationwide. Check out the Silk store locator to find it on your next grocery trip.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness goals account for 79% of New Year's resolutions, and with 71% of Americans seeking to boost their protein intake as a way to reach those goals, the demand for accessible, high-quality protein options has never been more essential. Yet plant-based sources only account for one third (33%) of American's total estimated protein intake, signaling an opportunity to expand the market as more consumers seek convenient options for plant-based offerings that are packed with protein and taste delicious.

Silk

That's why Silk, America's #1 plant-based beverage brand, is shaking up the protein and plant-based categories with its latest innovation: Silk Protein, a new high-protein, plant-based beverage with 13g of complete plant protein per serving.

As more people look to diversify their protein sources, there's an opportunity for more plant-based options. Varied sources of protein across lean meats, eggs, dairy, and plants help ensure well-rounded nutritional intake. In fact, a majority of healthcare professionals recommend clients and patients look to include a variety of protein sources in their diets.2

Silk Protein meets this growing demand with a new option that delivers the highest protein content of any refrigerated plant-based milk on shelves today, and additional benefits including fiber, calcium, vitamin D, and lower sugar that align with today's consumer demands.

"Silk continues to lead the plant-based beverage category with innovative options that meet evolving consumer needs. Protein is here to stay, yet convenient, great-tasting plant-based choices have been limited – until now," said Kallie Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Plant-Based Beverages, Danone U.S. "Our new Silk Protein not only delivers the protein consumers crave but also offers added benefits like fiber, calcium, and less sugar to support balanced nutrition."

Silk Protein combines the great taste Silk is known for with the plant-powered protein consumers crave. Each serving of Silk Protein is packed with:

13g of complete plant protein to help support strong muscles and help keep you feeling full.

to help support strong muscles and help keep you feeling full. 3g of fiber , providing a good source for consumers.

, providing a good source for consumers. 50% less sugar* than regular dairy milk and 1/3 less sugar* than value-added conventional milk.

than regular dairy milk and than value-added conventional milk. All 9 essential amino acids in adequate amounts, making it a complete protein.

in adequate amounts, making it a complete protein. Calcium and vitamin D to support strong bones.

to support strong bones. No artificial sweeteners and 130 calories per serving.

Available in two delicious flavors — Silk Protein Original and Silk Protein Chocolate — this new offering also delivers great taste and texture. Whether blended into a smoothie, swirled into coffee for a #proffee kick, or enjoyed out of a glass, Silk Protein is a convenient, delicious way to incorporate protein and other nutrients throughout the day.

Silk Protein is rolling out on shelves nationwide this month, with additional product innovations planned for later this year. The product is available in 48oz multi-serve bottles at a suggested retail price of $5.99. To find Silk Protein near you, visit the Silk store locator and follow @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok to stay up to date on the latest from the brand.

*Silk Protein Original: 4g total sugar/cup; reduced fat dairy milk: 11g total sugar/cup; value-added dairy milk: 6g total sugar/cup.

Silk Protein Chocolate: 8g total sugar/cup; reduced fat chocolate dairy milk: 24g total sugar/cup; value-added dairy milk: 12g total sugar/cup.

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can Feel Planty Good. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, providing people with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in delicious plant-based dairy alternatives that everyone can enjoy. Silk offers a broad portfolio of great-tasting options, including Silk Protein, Silk Kids, Almondmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, Oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurts. Discover plant-powered goodness and connect with Silk online at Silk.com, @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.

About Danone U.S.

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone U.S. has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone U.S. website.

1 IRI L52W 11/26/2023

2 Danone HCP Tracker Survey, 2025

